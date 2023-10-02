Manchester City's 'Treble Trophy Tour' to visit Abu Dhabi this weekend

Manchester City fans in the UAE will get the chance to see all the trophies from the club's historic treble-winning season when they tour the country this weekend.

City became only the second English club to win a treble – the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League – to cap a historic 2022/23 season.

The next stop for the Treble Trophy Tour, presented by OKX, is Abu Dhabi and City fans won't want to miss out. They can have a picture taken with last season's trophy haul, plus the Uefa Super Cup which they collected this term after a penalty shootout victory over Europa League champions Sevilla.

The club has announced an event at Le Louvre Park from 17:30 this Sunday, October 8, where fans will be able to meet former City and England defender Joleon Lescott and club mascots Moonchester and Moonbeam.

There will also be a match screening for City's game against Arsenal (19:30 UAE time) plus the chance to win signed merchandise.

Entry will be on a first-come-first-served basis and fans can pre-register for the screening at City's official website.

Following successful trophy tours in previous years, City decided to undertake their biggest trip to date. This year’s tour began in Manchester, engaging the local community, before heading to Japan and Korea as part of City’s pre-season tour of Asia.

The trophies will also be paraded in Greece, China, India, Australia, the UAE, Norway, Argentina, the United States and Brazil with more destinations still to be announced.

Nuria Tarre, chief marketing officer at City Football Group, said last season was "an historic and unprecedented year for Manchester City, with many special moments and memories made for the club and our fans.

“Celebrating our success with our fans has always been of huge importance for Manchester City but even more so as we look to continue to recognise the unique achievements and success we have enjoyed over the last year.

“By bringing the trophies to more global destinations than ever before, as well as offering fans the opportunity to have more access to see the trophies up close in Manchester we hope many people can relive the amazing moments we have all experienced together.”

Fans can get full details of this weekend's event at https://www.mancity.com/trebletrophytourand via the club’s social media platforms.