Wolves hand Manchester City first Premier League defeat of season

Manchester City's perfect start to the Premier League season came to an end following a shock 2-1 defeat to Wolves on Saturday.

Wolves had taken just four points from their first six games, but stunned the champions at Molineux with Hwang Hee-chan scoring the winner.

Defending champions City had taken maximum points from their opening six games and were looking to set a new club record at Wolves.

However, City unexpectedly suffered their second defeat in five days after their setback against Newcastle United in the League Cup.

A Ruben Dias own goal put Wolves 1-0 up in the 13th minute - Pedro Neto's shot deflected in off the Portuguese player's knee - but Julian Alvarez levelled the score with a bending free kick in the 58th minute.

Hwang restored the home side's lead in the 66th by firing into the back of the net after a pass from Matheus Cunha.

City manager Pep Guardiola was serving a touchline ban for his third yellow card of the season and the visitors looked far from their best against their determined opponents.

Wolves forward Pedro Neto said the win over City was thoroughly deserved.

"Up front we have very good players. We know that we could have the opportunity on the counter. We are playing against the best team in the world but we had belief that this could be a turning point for us. We work hard and we take the three points," he said.

5/15 - Since Rodri made his Premier League debut in August 2019, Man City have lost five of 15 matches without the Spaniard in the competition (W9 D1); by contrast, they have lost just five of their last 67 league games when Rodri has featured (W53 D9). Irreplaceable. pic.twitter.com/DiQx9GANPB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 30, 2023

Mateo Kovacic started for City in the absence of the suspended Rodri. Josko Gvardiol was replaced by Nathan Ake in the City defence, with Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips on the bench.

Wolves took the lead in the 13th minute when City gave away the ball, with Neto picking up possession and advancing from his own half to the visitors’ box, where his cross was diverted by Dias past Ederson.

City conceded the opening goal for the fourth time in their last five games in all competitions. The treble winners drew level in the 58th minute when Alvarez curled a fine free-kick into the top corner of the net.

Eight minutes later, Hwang settled the contest. The South Korea international saw his first shot blocked but teammate Cunha reacted quickly to pass the rebound back to Hwang to score with his second attempt.

City manager Pep Guardiola said Wolves were simply better on the day.

"We had chances and struggled to deal with transitions and they played very well. We were there and settled well and the question is when the opponent is faster and quicker, we have to accept it," he said.