Sheikh Mansour receives Manchester City officials to mark four Premier League titles

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received a high-profile delegation of Manchester City on Thursday to celebrate the team's historic milestone of four consecutive Premier League titles.

City became the first team in English football to win four successive league titles in the recently concluded 2023/24 season. A 3-1 win in their final game of the season saw them finish two points ahead of Arsenal despite trailing the Gunners for most of the campaign.

Guardiola's side narrowly missed out on becoming the first back-to-back Premier League and FA Cup winners after they lost the FA Cup final to crosstown rivals Manchester United.

Despite that disappointment, City still enjoyed a stellar season in which they also win the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup for the first time.

Manager Pep Guardiola was part of the visiting City delegation, alongside club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak and chief executive Ferran Soriano.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Watan, the City officials presented the titles won by Manchester City to Sheikh Mansour. They expressed their appreciation for his support of the club’s Board of Directors, coaches, and players.

Sheikh Mansour commended the efforts of the players' performance. He emphasised that City’s title wins serve as motivation to continue the club’s progress. The trophy presentation took place with the participation of a group of young trainees from the Manchester City Football Schools, which comprise around 3,000 trainees.