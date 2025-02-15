Omar Marmoush delivers for Manchester City with 14-minute hat-trick against Newcastle

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/11/man-city-v-real-madrid-stage-set-for-omar-marmoush-to-make-big-first-impression-in-champions-league/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/11/man-city-v-real-madrid-stage-set-for-omar-marmoush-to-make-big-first-impression-in-champions-league/">Omar Marmoush</a> opened his account for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-city/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-city/">Manchester City </a>with a first-half hat-trick to beat Newcastle 4-0 and fire Pep Guardiola's side back into the Premier League's top four on Saturday. The Egyptian was in sizzling form as City recovered from their late Champions League collapse where they lost to Real Madrid 3-2 at home in midweek. The English champions, however, have a mountain to climb when they visit Madrid on Wednesday if they are to reach the last 16 of Europe's elite competition for the 12th consecutive season. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/11/omar-marmoush-eintracht-frankfurt-egypt/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/11/omar-marmoush-eintracht-frankfurt-egypt/">Marmoush</a>'s performance, though, gives some cause for optimism as Newcastle were blown away inside the opening 33 minutes. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/23/omar-marmoush-signs-for-premier-league-champions-manchester-city/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/23/omar-marmoush-signs-for-premier-league-champions-manchester-city/">City's new signing </a>Marmoush made an emphatic statement in his first start since arriving at the club last month. He had scored 20 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt this season before making a £59 million move to Manchester. James McAtee added a late strike for Guardiola's side who climbed to fourth place in the standings on 44 points, while Newcastle slipped to seventh on 41. Marmoush, 26, gave the hosts the lead in the 19th minute when City goalkeeper Ederson launched a long pass that defender Kieran Trippier misjudged and the Egyptian lobbed the ball over the onrushing Martin Dubravka. Marmoush doubled his tally five minutes later when he latched onto a pass from Ilkay Gundogan before firing in a low shot that took a slight deflection off Trippier. The striker completed his hat-trick in the 33rd when Savinho found him with acres of space for a blistering shot from 12 yards out. The match had been billed as a clash between the Premier League's two top strikers as Golden Boot rivals Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak went head-to-head. However, they were both overshadowed as Marmoush announced his arrival to the English game. City were keen to add more goalscoring threats to support Haaland and the early signs are promising that the Norwegian and Marmoush can dovetail effectively. City's fragility at defending leads this season was never seriously tested as the visitors suffered another damaging defeat to their chances of a return to the Champions League next season. But there was a worrying scene for City as Haaland had to be replaced in the closing stages after receiving treatment on a knee injury. Meanwhile, Fulham put a dent in Nottingham Forest's Premier League top-four aspirations as defender Calvin Bassey's first goal of the season sealed a 2-1 home victory for the London club on Saturday. Bassey's well-directed header in the 62nd minute left Forest empty-handed despite Chris Wood scoring his 18th league goal of the season for the visitors. Emile Smith-Rowe headed in Adama Traore's cross to give Fulham an early lead at Craven Cottage but striker Wood levelled before halftime with a clinical finish. Forest were unable to make much of an impression after Bassey's goal and a lively Fulham side could have added to their lead on several occasions. While Forest remained in third place with 47 points from 25 games, Fulham are firmly in the hunt for European qualification, sitting in eighth spot with 39 points.