Ruben Amorim complains on the touchline at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Reuters
Ruben Amorim complains on the touchline at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Reuters

Sport

Football

'My job is so hard': Ruben Amorim dejected after Manchester United lose at Tottenham

Portuguese coach struggling to turn things around as injuries mount at Old Trafford

The National

February 17, 2025