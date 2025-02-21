Omar Marmoush, left, and Mohamed Salah will meet each other as opponents for the first time. Wires
Omar Marmoush, left, and Mohamed Salah will meet each other as opponents for the first time. Wires

Sport

Football

Man City v Liverpool: Egyptian stars Marmoush and Salah take centre stage in Premier League clash

International teammates go head to head when Man City host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday

Ian Hawkey
Ian Hawkey

February 21, 2025