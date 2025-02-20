Figo, Eto’o and Owen among star names lined up to play at re-opening of Libya’s Benghazi International Stadium

The official line from both the US and UK governments is clear. “Do not travel to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/libya/" target="_blank">Libya</a> due to crime, terrorism, unexploded landmines, civil unrest, kidnapping, and armed conflict,” is the US advice. Meanwhile the UK Foreign Office "has advised against all travel to Libya since 2014" adding that "the local security situation is fragile and can quickly deteriorate, with intense fighting starting without warning.” So it may be a surprise that an international football stadium is re-opening in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/28/chief-of-us-forces-in-africa-meets-libyas-khalifa-haftar-in-benghazi/" target="_blank">Benghazi</a>, Libya, on Thursday and some of the great names of world football are scheduled to play in the opening game. Veterans <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/when-luis-figo-almost-joined-manchester-city-1.1073450" target="_blank">Luis Figo</a>, Samuel Eto’o, Patrick Kluivert, Wes Brown, John Terry, Jens Lehman, Michael Owen, Nani, Roberto Carlos and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/david-trezeguet-s-long-road-to-baniyas-1.363754" target="_blank">David Trezeguet</a> are all advertised. Tickets will cost 10 dinars (Dh7.4) with proceeds going to children’s charities. The gleaming 45,000-capacity Benghazi International Stadium is on the outskirts of Libya’s second most populous city of 859,000 located by the Mediterranean Sea. It has been rebuilt by Limak, the Turkish company who are renovating Barcelona’s Camp Nou. “I’m looking forward to it,” Wes Brown, the former <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/" target="_blank">Manchester United</a> and England defender, told <i>The National</i>. “I’ve never been before; I like to go to new places and I’ve heard they’re big football fans.” The players will land at an airport which reopened in 2017 after three years of closure due to Civil War. Much has changed since and despite the travel warnings, oil-rich Libya experienced 9 per cent GDP growth last year to a GDP of $6,700 per head, more than South Africa ($6,120), Morocco ($4,200) and Egypt ($2,800). “Long-delayed presidential and parliamentary elections that could result in a united government for the first time since the Qaddafi dictatorship may happen,” states <i>The Economist</i>, “but animosity between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/12/16/un-presents-inclusive-intra-libyan-proposal-to-overcome-political-deadlock/" target="_blank">competing factions dominating the west and east</a> mean they probably won’t.” Libya is also hoping to stage the CAF Super Cup final later this year. “Libyan football is improving,” says Seefaleslam Beleed, a Libyan sports journalist. “New stadiums are being built and old ones are being renovated. One big moment was the reopening of Tripoli International Stadium last March, where over 40,000 fans watched a special match featuring AC Milan legends against former Libyan and African stars, including famous players like Rivaldo, Cafu, [Clarence] Seedorf, Hatem Trabelsi, and Jehad Muntasser.” The Libyan Premier League has been running again since 2020, the year a permanent ceasefire was announced following the Civil War. Big name signings have been scooped from other football-rich African countries. Angolan striker Mabululu, who was the top scorer in the Egyptian Premier League last season, plays in Libya. As does the Malian Boubacar Traore, who was top scorer in Tunisia’s Premier League last season. Libya’s national team are also progressing in 2026 World Cup qualifiers but, as Beleed points out, expectations are not very high. “There have been problems with management, including frequent coaching changes – almost a new coach for every Fifa international break. The previous Libyan Football Federation was poorly run, which caused issues with some players. As a result, important players, like Ahmad Benali, Mohamed El Munir, and Al Musrati, have refused to play for the national team due to past disagreements with the former FA president, Abdulhakim Al Shalmani.” Libya, a team from a country of 7 million, are currently ranked 29th in Africa and 118th in the world, well down on their best Fifa ranking of 36 in 2012 when they last qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations. “The best Libyan player is undoubtedly Al Moatasem Al Musrati,” says Beleed. “Over the past few years, several other Libyan players have also made a mark on the international stage. Ahmad Benali played in Serie A. Muaid Ellafi won the CAF Champions League with Wydad Casablanca. Hamdou Elhouni won the CAF Champions League and competed in the Fifa Club World Cup with Espérance de Tunis.” Beleed believes not only Libyan football but the country itself is very underrated. “I’m not saying this just because I’m Libyan, but because I’ve travelled to many countries and seen the difference. Libya is truly unique but often misunderstood, mainly because it doesn’t get enough media attention, especially in tourism. "Many people think Libya is just a desert, but that’s not true. It has the longest coastline on the Mediterranean, a mild climate, and many historical sites worth visiting, like Leptis Magna, Cyrene, Sabratha, Ras Hilal, Waw an Namus, and many more. Right now, things are improving a lot – we just hope it continues.”