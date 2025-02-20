Benghazi International Stadium is set to host a number of former world footballers at its official re-opening on Thursday. AFP
Benghazi International Stadium is set to host a number of former world footballers at its official re-opening on Thursday. AFP

Sport

Football

Figo, Eto’o and Owen among star names lined up to play at re-opening of Libya’s Benghazi International Stadium

‘I’m looking forward to it,' Wes Brown, the former Manchester United and England defender, tells The National

Andy Mitten
Andy Mitten

February 20, 2025