Ruud van Nistelrooy won three and drew one of his four games as interim manager of Manchester United. PA
Ruud van Nistelrooy won three and drew one of his four games as interim manager of Manchester United. PA

Sport

Football

Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy 'astonished' at options after Man United interim spell

Dutch coach now in charge of Foxes after successful temporary stint as Old Trafford caretaker following Erik ten Hag sacking

Gareth Cox

December 02, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today