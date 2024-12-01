Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring Arsenal's fifth goal against West Ham at the London Stadium. Getty Images
Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring Arsenal's fifth goal against West Ham at the London Stadium. Getty Images

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal have 'momentum back' after crushing win over West Ham

Justin Kluivert creates history with hat-trick for Bournemouth, Ruud van Nistelrooy's Leicester struggle

December 01, 2024

