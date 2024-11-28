Premier League predictions: Liverpool beat Man City, Arsenal smash West Ham

Brighton are hoping for a third win on the spin, following victories <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/10/pep-guardiola-promises-manchester-city-will-be-back-after-fourth-straight-defeat/" target="_blank">over Manchester City</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/02/premier-league-bournemouth-stun-manchester-city-liverpool-reclaim-top-spot/" target="_blank">Bournemouth </a>that moved them up to fifth in the Premier League table, leaving them just a point behind Pep Guardiola's reigning champions in second place. Bottom club Southampton gave league leaders Liverpool a run for their money last weekend, taking a 2-1 lead at St Mary's Stadium before eventually <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/24/mohamed-salah-to-rescue-as-liverpool-fight-back-to-beat-southampton-and-go-eight-points-clear/" target="_blank">falling to a 3-2 defeat</a>. It was the Saints' 10th loss in 12 games this season. <b>Prediction: Brighton 2 Southampton 0</b> Brentford ended a run of five consecutive away defeats by drawing 0-0 at Everton – despite having Christian Norgaard sent off after 41 minutes – while securing their first clean sheet of the season. It also meant Brentford are still waiting to win two games in a row this season despite recording five league victories. Leicester's poor run goes on after they were <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/23/happy-return-for-maresca-at-leicester-as-jackson-and-fernandez-earn-chelsea-victory/" target="_blank">beaten 2-1 at home by Chelsea</a>, which means the Foxes have taken just a single point from four games and sit just one point outside the relegation zone. <b>Prediction: Brentford 3 Leicester 1</b> Palace dropped down to second bottom last week after drawing 2-2 at Aston Villa, despite twice taking the lead through Ismaila Sarr and then Justin Devenny, leaving them stuck on one win from 12 matches this season. After three wins on the bounce across competitions, Newcastle fell to a disappointing home loss to West Ham United on Monday night. The Magpies would have moved to within a point of second place but instead lie 10th in the table. <b>Prediction: Palace 1 Newcastle 2</b> After going on a three-game winning streak, Forest have now lost two in a row after last week's comprehensive <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/23/arsenals-title-push-back-on-track-after-victory-against-forest-as-wolves-grab-vital-win/" target="_blank">3-0 loss at Arsenal</a>. The Midlands club are still seventh in a congested top half of the table where only five points separate second place from 10th. Ipswich have gone three games unbeaten following last week's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/24/ruben-amorims-manchester-united-reign-begins-with-frustrating-draw-at-ipswich/" target="_blank">home draw with Manchester United</a> but remain in the relegation zone, albeit only below 17th-placed Wolves on goal difference. <b>Prediction: Forest 2 Ipswich 1</b> Wolves have now gone four games without defeat after following up two draws with two wins, the last of which a superb 4-1 victory at Fulham in which Matheus Cunha scored two sensational goals and set up another. Bournemouth are aiming to avoid a third consecutive loss after losing to Brentford and Brighton, having previously earned seven points from games against Arsenal, Aston Villa and Manchester City. <b>Prediction: Wolves 2 Bournemouth 2</b> West Ham produced their best result of the season by winning 2-0 at Newcastle, easing the pressure on manager Julen Lopetegui and moving them six points clear of the bottom three. Arsenal produced two impressive performances on the trot by putting put eight goals past Forest and Sporting in the space of three days, conceding just once. The Gunners are fourth in the table, one point shy of Man City in second. <b>Prediction: West Ham 1 Arsenal 4</b> Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca secured all three points when he returned to former club Leicester leaving the Blues third in the table, after Nicolas Jackson scored his fifth goal in four consecutive away games. Villa's struggles in the league go on despite twice coming from behind to draw with Palace last weekend, thanks to goals from Ollie Watkins and Ross Barkley, which means they have won just once in seven matches. <b>Prediction: Chelsea 2 Villa 0</b> United could only manage a draw at Ipswich in Ruben Amorim's first game in charge after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/28/erik-ten-hag-is-sacked-by-manchester-united-after-poor-start-to-season/" target="_blank">Erik ten Hag's sacking</a> and Ruud van Nistelrooy's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/12/ruud-van-nistelrooy-leaves-manchester-united-as-ruben-amorim-shakes-up-backroom-staff/" target="_blank">spell as interim manager</a>. The Red Devils are 12th in the table, six points off the top four. Everton's frustrating goalless draw with 10-man Brentford means that, while they have lost just once in eight top-flight games, they have also won just twice this season and are two points above the drop zone. <b>Prediction: Man United 3 Everton 1</b> Spurs produced one of the results of the season last weekend when they <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/24/man-city-v-tottenham-guardiola-admits-players-are-fragile-after-chastening-4-0-home-loss/" target="_blank">thrashed reigning champions Man City 4-0</a> at the Etihad Stadium, despite being without both first-choice central defenders and losing at home to struggling Ipswich in their previous outing. Fulham were brought back down to earth with a bump by Wolves last weekend, meaning they missed out on a third win in a row, and dropped down to ninth in the standings. <b>Prediction: Spurs 2 Fulham 1</b> League leaders Liverpool made it 10 league wins out of 12 after battling to a 3-2 victory at Southampton thanks to a Mohamed Salah double, extending their advantage over City to eight points. The worst spell of Pep Guardiola's managerial career goes on after three consecutive league defeats for City, who also <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/27/champions-league-not-stable-manchester-city-suffer-shock-draw-lewandowski-shines-for-barca-again/" target="_blank">blew a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 against Feyenoord</a> in their midweek Champions League match, which at least ended a five-game losing streak across all competitions. <b>Prediction: Liverpool 3 Man City 1</b>