Erik ten Hag is sacked by Manchester United after poor start to season

Manchester United have sacked manager Erik ten Hag following the club's disappointing start to the season that sees them sit 14th in the Premier League table. The Dutch coach, who took over at Old Trafford <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2022/04/21/erik-ten-hag-confirmed-as-new-manchester-united-manager-on-three-year-deal/" target="_blank">in the summer of 2022</a>, saw his side fall to a frustrating <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/27/west-ham-snatch-late-win-against-man-united-as-spurs-go-down-at-palace/" target="_blank">2-1 defeat at West Ham United</a> on Sunday after securing just three wins from their opening nine league games. They have also won just one of their last eight matches across all competitions and have begun their Europa League campaign with three successive draws. “Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men's first-team manager,” said the club in a statement. “Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024. “We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future. “Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, while a permanent head coach is recruited.” <i>More to follow …</i>