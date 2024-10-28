Erik ten Hag 's final match as manager of Manchester United saw them lose 2-1 at West Ham United. EPA
Erik ten Hag 's final match as manager of Manchester United saw them lose 2-1 at West Ham United. EPA

Sport

Football

Erik ten Hag is sacked by Manchester United after poor start to season

Dutch coach leaves club following frustrating defeat at West Ham that left Red Devils 14th in Premier League

Gareth Cox

October 28, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today