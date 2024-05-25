Manchester United stun rivals City to lift FA Cup at Wembley

Manchester United ended a poor season on a huge high as Erik ten Hag ignored intense speculation about his future to mastermind a shock 2-1 FA Cup final win against rivals Manchester City.

The build-up to the second successive all-Manchester showpiece was dominated by the Dutchman’s future after a report on Friday claimed he would be sacked regardless of the outcome at Wembley.

But United impressively parked talk that Saturday could be Ten Hag’s last match as teenage stars Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo struck, with the side digging deep to triumph after substitute Jeremy Doku’s late effort.

It is the Red Devils boss’ second piece of silverware in as many seasons, but time will tell whether the trophy and Europa League qualification satisfies ambitious part-owners Ineos after limping home eighth in the league.

More to follow...