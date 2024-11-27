Man City suffer shock draw as Lewandowski joins Messi and Ronaldo in 100 Champions League goals club

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-city/" target="_blank">Manchester City </a>blew a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 against Feyenoord in the Uefa Champions League on Tuesday that extend their winless run to six games. The Premier League champions did snap a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/24/man-city-v-tottenham-guardiola-admits-players-are-fragile-after-chastening-4-0-home-loss/" target="_blank">five-game losing streak </a>but did little to boost confidence ahead of Sunday's trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool by conceding three times in the final 15 minutes. Two goals from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/24/hes-a-freak-man-city-laud-erling-haaland-after-spectacular-goal-in-win-over-sparta/" target="_blank">Erling Haaland</a>, either side of Ilkay Gundogan's deflected effort, looked set to restore some order for City. But the defensive frailties that have been the root cause for a staggering collapse in recent weeks was exposed in the closing stages. Anis Hadj Moussa, Santiago Gimenez and David Hancko hit back to salvage a vital point for the Dutch giants. Despite the shocking result, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/21/pep-guardiola-agrees-two-year-contract-extension-at-manchester-city/" target="_blank">Pep Guardiola </a>refused to criticise his players. "It was not necessary to say anything to [the players], they know it perfectly," Guardiola said. "It is what it is, difficult to swallow now. We give away especially the first one and after we are not stable enough." Moussa pulled one back for Feyenoord in the 75th minute when he pounced on a terrible back pass from Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol. Another sloppy pass by the 22-year-old led to Gimenez making it 3-2 seven minutes later before Hancko equalised for the Dutch side in the 89th minute. "He is so young, he'll learn," Guardiola said of Gvardiol, who looked distraught after Feyenoord's second goal. "I'll be so wrong if I point specific things at him. He's a fantastic player, fantastic boy and more than ever must be helped." At the end of the game the crowd booed City, who dropped to 15th in the 36-team table on eight points, two points off the top eight who qualify automatically for the last 16, with the next 16 sides entering a two-leg playoff to try to join them. "They come here not to remember the success in the past, but to see the team win," Guardiola said of the shell-shocked City supporters. "Of course they are completely right to express what they feel. Of course they are disappointed." "We concede a lot of goals because we are not stable. We lost a lot of games lately. We are fragile and of course we need a victory," added Guardiola. "The game [at 3-0] was good for the confidence, playing a good level and the first time something happens we have problems." <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/07/champions-league-lewandowski-extends-barcelonas-red-hot-form-as-arsenal-suffer-very-difficult-defeat/" target="_blank">Robert Lewandowski</a> scored twice as Barcelona cruised to a 3-0 win over French side Brest on Tuesday, with the Polish striker joining Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the only players to pass the 100 goals mark in the competition. Victory lifted <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/barcelona/" target="_blank">Barca </a>to second in the 36-team table on 12 points from five games, one point behind Inter Milan and level with third-placed Liverpool, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/27/liverpool-v-real-madrid-ultimate-professional-mohamed-salah-not-distracted-by-potential-anfield-exit/" target="_blank">who host Real Madrid on Wednesday</a>. Brest dropped to ninth spot with 10 points. Lewandowski put Barca ahead after being fouled by goalkeeper Marco Bizot and converting from the spot in the 10th minute, scoring his 100th Champions League goal. After successive La Liga games without a victory, and still missing injured teenage winger <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lamine-yamal/" target="_blank">Lamine Yamal</a>, Barca returned to winning ways with a dominant display as they created 19 scoring attempts against a side who did not have a shot on target. But the wasteful hosts squandered several chances to extend their lead and were almost caught out by a couple of counter attacks before Dani Olmo got their second with a fine individual goal after dribbling past two defenders and firing home. Lewandowski wrapped up the win in added time with a tidy finish inside the far post from Alejandro Balde's assist. "I'm very happy, very happy. 101 goals in the Champions League is great number," Lewandowski told Movistar Plus. "I didn't think I could score so many goals in the Champions League. To join Messi and Ronaldo ... I guess they are good, right?" Inter Milan took another step towards direct qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League with a 1-0 win over Leipzig which moved the Italians top of the table. Castello Lukeba's own goal midway through the first half was enough for Inter, who are the only team yet to concede a goal, to win their fourth straight match in Europe's elite club competition. Simone Inzaghi's side return to their Serie A title defence at high-flying Fiorentina on Sunday after a routine win at a far from full San Siro which makes a top-eight finish extremely likely with three matches remaining. "We're not certain of everything, we need to wait for tomorrow's matches, 16 points might not be enough," Inzaghi told reporters when asked if his team needed one more win to ensure a last-16 spot. "We're going really well and we need to keep on, this is no time to be making calculations." Meanwhile, PSG coach Luis Enrique was left frustrated after a 1-0 loss at Bayern Munich, but remained hopeful that the Ligue 1 winners would progress to the next round. PSG, winless in their last four Champions League outings, are 26th in the table with four points from five matches, two spots below the threshold for a place in the knockout phase playoffs. "We gave a bad impression, a bad impression from the first minute," Enrique told PSG TV after the 10-man visitors failed to find an equaliser for Kim Min-jae's first-half strike. "Bayern Munich were superior to us in the first half ... we thought we had chances and I think the start of the second half was better. But after Ousmane [Dembele] was sent off, we suffered."