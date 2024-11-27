Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring their third goal in the 3-2 Premier League win against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on November 24, 2024. Getty Images

Liverpool v Real Madrid: 'Ultimate professional' Mohamed Salah not distracted by potential Anfield exit

Manager Arne Slot and teammate Andrew Robertson insist Egyptian forward is fully focused ahead of Uefa Champions League clash

Gareth Cox

November 27, 2024

