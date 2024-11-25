Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has not started a match since September 18. PA
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has not started a match since September 18. PA

Sport

Football

Kevin De Bruyne puts Manchester City contract talks to one side after latest injury-hit campaign

Belgian midfielder insists he is 'not worried' about new deal and that his focus is on regaining full fitness

Gareth Cox

November 25, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today