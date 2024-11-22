Pep Guardiola agreed new Man City deal 'in just two hours'

Pep Guardiola has revealed it only took a couple of hours to finalise a new Manchester City contract after deciding he wanted to remain as manager. On Thursday, it was officially announced that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/21/pep-guardiola-agrees-two-year-contract-extension-at-manchester-city/" target="_blank">Guardiola had chosen to remain in the job</a> he began back in 2006 and has since seen City win 18 major honours, including six Premier League titles and the club's<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/06/09/champions-league-final-2023/" target="_blank"> first ever Champions League crown</a>. The Spaniard's two-year extension means he will remain at the Premier League champions until 2017, extending his reign to past the 10-year mark. “I felt I should stay here. Of course, because they want me. For obvious reasons, for the results and because we've known each other for a long time. “All my decisions have been like that, what I feel in the moment. I don't pre-convince, I wait. I decided to stay here and in just two hours we did it [agreed the contract].” It had been widely reported that the 53-year-old had only agreed to a one-year extension on his contract which proved to be incorrect when Thursday's announcement was made. “Mainly, I don't want next season in September, October, November, to be 'is this the last year of Pep? Will he extend again?' That was the main reason, I don't want to be in that position,” Guardiola said when asked about the second year. “In the end, the contract is there. I would like to stay two more years, but I know that if results are not good it won't be two years. “It's the same with the players. We have some incredible, legendary players here but you have to perform. if you don't perform, our owner, chairman and fans will say 'what's going on? We have to change'. Everyone is under pressure, with me the first. “Maybe it's a little bit arrogant but I think we deserve to continue, for what we have done in the last years. But at the same time, we have to do it again, we have to be up there. If we're not, the club has to find a solution.” The Spaniard also made it clear that he is committed until after the decision is made on the 115 charges City face over alleged breaches of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/13/pep-guardiola-looking-forward-to-decision-in-man-city-hearing-over-alleged-rule-breaking/" target="_blank">the Premier League's financial rules</a>, which the club vehemently deny. “I said six months ago, one year ago, when all the clubs accused us of doing something wrong,” Guardiola added. "[I was asked], ‘What happens if you got relegated?’ I will be here. “The next year, we'll come up … I don't know the position or the [division] they are going to bring us, but we are going to come up and come up. We're going to come back to the Premier League. I knew it then and I feel it now.” The contract news arrived as Guardiola is experiencing the worst run of his managerial career after losing four consecutive matches across all competitions after losing to Saturday's opponents <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/31/tottenham-v-man-city-pep-guardiola-admits-team-in-trouble-as-injury-list-grows-during-league-cup-loss/" target="_blank">Tottenham Hotspur</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/02/premier-league-bournemouth-stun-manchester-city-liverpool-reclaim-top-spot/" target="_blank">Bournemouth</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/06/new-man-united-manager-ruben-amorim-says-club-starting-from-a-lower-level-than-man-city/" target="_blank">Sporting Lisbon</a> and Brighton. It means City have fallen five points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool as Guardiola's attempts to lead his team an unprecedented fifth title in a row hit the breaks. But Guardiola insisted that any team can win go on a losing run like City are experiencing but few can match the success of his side over the years. “When you are here for nine years, with a long time at one club, you live all the scenarios, all the situations,” said the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach. “You're able to lose four games in a row, but at the same time you're able to win four Premier Leagues in a row. The difference is that most of the teams are able to lose four games in a row in different competitions but just one team won four Premier Leagues in a row. So it's happened. “Did it happen in one season? No. When you've been somewhere eight or nine years, yeah, both sides of the run can happen.” Guardiola's decision to stay on has been welcomed by City players – and opposition managers City striker Erling Haaland described Guardiola as<b> </b>“the best manager in the world and probably the best manager who ever existed” in an interview<b> </b>with Sky Sports. “He always wants everything to be perfect … What sets him apart? The hunger, his desire to develop players, and, of course, his drive to win football matches.” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said Guardiola’s tactics have “revolutionised how a lot of teams play” in England and the fact he is staying on maintains the Premier League's position as “the best in the world”.