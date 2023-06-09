Champions League final 2023 latest: Man City v Inter Milan

CITY PREVIEW ROAD TO FINAL HOW TO WATCH INTER PREVIEW PICTURES READ MORE

Manchester City players: We're ready for the Champions League final Manchester City will take on Italian giants Inter Milan in the Champions League final on Saturday, with Pep Guardiola’s side chasing a historic treble. City won the Premier League last month, clinching their fifth title in six seasons. They went on to secure the double in the FA Cup final, beating fierce local rivals Manchester United 2-1 at Wembley. The Old Trafford club are the only English team to win the treble of the domestic league, FA Cup and Champions League, which they did under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1999. City have yet to land the European Cup, losing out to Chelsea on the only occasion they reached the final in 2021. But they have reached their second Champions League final in three years in some style after outclassing reigning champions Real Madrid 5-1 over two legs, the second of which was an unforgettable 4-0 demolition of Carlo Ancelott's side at the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola, who won the trophy twice as Barcelona manager, admitted again this week that City need a victory against Inter to seal greatness. “I said many times you have to win Europe to stay at another level,” said the Spaniard. “It's as simple as that.” City’s English attacker Phil Foden is convinced they can get the job done in Istanbul. In an exclusive video interview with The National, Foden thanked the club's fans in Abu Dhabi and said: “We just believe in ourselves and we're strong as a team. I think that's what's unstoppable about us. With this mentality, we can't really go wrong.”

When is the Champions League final and how to watch it in the UAE? Manchester City dominated Real Madrid in the semi-finals. Getty Images City and Inter both came through their respective semi-finals in style. Here is everything you need to know about the biggest game in European club football. When is the Champions League final? The final will be played on Saturday, kick-off 11pm UAE time. Where is the final? The match will be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in ‎Istanbul, Turkey. It will be the second time the stadium has hosted the final, following the famous 2005 match when Liverpool fought back from 3-0 down at half-time against AC Milan to win on penalties. Who is playing in the final? Manchester City and Inter Milan will battle to be crowned the champions of Europe. City are pursuing their first European Cup, having been defeated in their one previous final against Chelsea in 2021, while Inter are aiming for their fourth title. Inter last won the Champions League in 2010. City's route to the final City sailed through the group stage with four wins and two draws, before crushing RB Leipzig 8-1 on aggregate in the last-16, which included five goals for Erling Haaland in the second leg. Pep Guardiola's side then tamed two giants of European football, cruising past Bayern Munich (4-1) in the quarter-finals and outclassing Real Madrid (5-1) in the semi-finals. Inter Milan's route to the final Inter were drawn in the group of death alongside Bayern Munich and Barcelona, and finished runners-up to the Germans with three wins, a draw and two losses. The Italians edged past Porto 1-0 on aggregate in the last-16 and defeated Benfica (5-3) in the quarter-finals. Inter then eliminated rivals AC Milan (3-0) in the semi-finals. How to watch the final The Champions League final will be broadcast live on beIN Sports in the UAE. How to get beIN channels in the UAE While the channels are no longer available on etisalat by e&'s eLife service, they are still on du's Home TV service until the end of this month. Customers with a subscription can watch the channels through the beIN Satellite Network, online portal beIN Connect or beIN's own streaming app, TOD, which can be downloaded on the App Store or Google Play store. The Ultimate Package, which is available in 4K, offers 81 channels of the best sports and entertainment. It costs Dh202 a month. The Premium Package has 74 channels and costs Dh110 while the Kick Off Package, which features 65 channels, costs Dh73 a month and the Together Package, with 58 channels, costs Dh48 a month. Device packages include the beIN TV VIP Package, which requires a one-off fee of Dh720 ($192), the beIN TV package which costs Dh459 ($125) or the beIN PVR Plus, which costs Dh213 ($58). The 24-month plan has a one-off fee of Dh4,848 ($1,320) while the 12-month plan has a one-off fee of Dh2,424 ($660). The six-month plan requires two payments of Dh1,212 ($330) while the three-month plan requires Dh606 ($165) every three months. The monthly plan costs Dh202 ($55) a month. How can I use the TOD app? Two packages are available for the TOD app. These include the TOD Total Package, which costs Dh66 a month and the TOD Theatre package, which costs Dh36 a month. The streaming app can be used on desktops, as well iOS and Android devices.

Calhanoglu can expect more Turkish delight than Gundogan Inter Milan's Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu during their Champions League semi-final victory over AC Milan. Reuters The captain of the favourites for Saturday’s final will not quite be the favourite skipper taking part, at least when it comes to the citizens of Istanbul. Loved though Ilkay Gundogan is by supporters of Manchester City, appreciated as he is by neutrals who recognise a superb footballer and an inspiring leader, there are tens of millions of Turks who prefer the pass-master of Internazionale’s midfield. Hakan Calhanoglu is Turkey’s captain, wearer of the armband for the national team, and, for that, a touchstone for what will be a significant local presence in the grandstands at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. “Turkish fans will be divided,” says Simone Inzaghi, the Inter head coach, “some for Hakan, some for Ilkay.” A few more, though, lean towards the player who, given the choice, decided to represent Turkey rather than the one who elected, instead of Turkey, to play for his country of birth. Calhanoglu, 29, and Gundogan, 32, have followed parallel paths to this, the match that will give one of them the greatest prize yet of their careers. They are both natives of Germany, born to families who moved there from Turkey for work. Their careers took off with Ruhr clubs, Bayer Leverkusen in the case of Calhanoglu and Borussia Dortmund for Gundogan. By then, they had diverged internationally. Calhanoglu committed to Turkey, despite interest in him from the German Football Federation, from his early teens. Gundogan, courted by Turkey, said yes to Germany, with whom, but for injury, he would have travelled to the 2014 World Cup and finished with a winner’s medal. Their journeys to their current clubs were complicated, their growth as midfield all-rounders tied closely to their coaches Inzaghi and Pep Guardiola. Calhanoglu was the first new player into Inter when Inzaghi arrived there in the summer of 2021. The move was controversial: the club Calhanoglu was leaving, having let his contract expire, were AC Milan. That he crossed the city enraged milanisti; that he joined the fiercest rivals for free stoked the sense of betrayal. When Milan then won the Serie A title, pipping Inter, the season after Calhanoglu swapped black-and-red for black-and blue, he was taunted. When Inter, with Calhanoglu exerting great influence, beat Milan last month in the Champions League semi-final, he silenced the jeers. Gundogan was City’s first signing after Pep Guardiola joined as manager in 2016. There were risks in luring him from Dortmund. He was in recovery from a knee injury. He ruptured a cruciate ligament two months after making his City debut. Guardiola kept faith not only in a fit Gundogan as high-energy marshal from deep in midfield, but as a player who could extend his repertoire. In five seasons with Dortmund – where he reached a Champions League final in 2013, converting the equaliser from the penalty spot on the way to a 2-1 defeat by Bayern Munich – he never registered more than four goals in a season. Since Guardiola began to encourage Gundogan to maximise his impact in the opposition penalty box, he has thrived as a finisher. In 2020-21 he was City’s top goalscorer, a fact that made his selection as the deepest, only holding midfielder in the XI who lined up to face Chelsea in the Champions League final that season seem even more bizarre. Guardiola’s decision to start both Fernandinho and Rodri on the bench would be heavily criticised after Chelsea won 1-0. In the two years since, Gundogan has been better protected, Rodri now a mainstay anchoring midfield, John Stones reinforcing that zone. A liberated Gundogan is a chief beneficiary. Last weekend he passed double figures for goals in a season for the third campaign running, getting there after only 12 seconds of the FA Cup final against Manchester United, and later adding City’s winning goal. That dramatic early strike at Wembley would have appealed to Calhanoglu, a specialist in long-range shooting. Calhanoglu is also an expert with a dead ball, with direct free-kicks or pinpoint deliveries for teammates to make use of. A Calhanoglu corner set up Edin Dzeko’s early opening goal in the first leg of the semi-final against Milan, with Inter in charge of the tie from then on. But, like Guardiola with Gundogan, Inzaghi has stimulated Calhanoglu to discover other fortes. When Mario Brozovic, long-term anchor of Inter’s midfield, suffered injury earlier this season, Calhanoglu was asked to retreat to a deeper role. He made accomplished work of it. His sense of belonging and progress at Inter was endorsed this week with his committing to extend his contract there. By contrast, Gundogan, having won five Premier Leagues with City, is considering moving on, seeking another challenge. If, in his third Champions League final, he at last collects the European medal that has eluded him, he can regard his City adventure as totally fulfilled.