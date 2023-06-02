Haaland says completing treble for Manchester City his 'biggest dream'

Manchester City star Erling Haaland says completing an historic treble for his team is his "biggest dream" and Pep Guardiola's team gear up for an intense few weeks.

City have won their fifth Premier League title in six seasons and will look to add to their trophy cabinet when they play Manchester United in Saturday's FA Cup final before facing Inter Milan in the Champions League final on June 10.

United are the only English club to have completed the treble, under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1999, and while Guardiola's City have dominated the domestic scene, they have yet to be crowned champions of Europe.

That's something the Norwegian wants to change.

"It would be unreal to make this history. This is why they bought me of course, to get this, we don't have to hide that," Haaland told BBC Sport.

"It would mean everything. I will do everything I possibly can to try to make it happen. It's my biggest dream and hopefully dreams do come true."

However, the 22-year-old Norway warned both United and Inter will be "motivated" to end City's treble hopes.

Expand Autoplay Manchester City's Ilkay Guendogan lifts the Premier League trophy following the game against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on May 21, 2023. Getty

"But as well it's not easy," Haaland said. "It's two finals against two good teams that will do everything they can to try to destroy that."

Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm in his first season, scoring a record 36 top-flight goals and 52 in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Manchester United defender Raphael Varane said they do not fear Haaland ahead of their FA Cup final showdown.

Varane said there was more to City than the Norwegian hitman.

"Fear? No way ... Why?" he told the Telegraph. "Yes, he is a very good player, we all know that. But the danger from City is everywhere, they are very complete."

Varane said nullifying playmaker Kevin De Bruyne would be key to stopping Haaland. De Bruyne finished the league season with 16 assists, half of which were for Haaland.

"They can score from set-plays, from a possession game and from a transition game. As a defender, the connection (Haaland has) especially with De Bruyne - that kind of pass is complicated to defend, so we try to cut that connection.

"We know we can beat them. We have to be consistent for 90 minutes because we know that everything can change in a few seconds."