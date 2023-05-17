Man City produce masterclass to thrash Real Madrid and reach Champions League final

Bernardo Silva struck twice in the first half as Manchester City produced a sensational performance to dethrone holders Real Madrid and reach the Champions League final.

Eder Militao also turned into his own net and Julian Alvarez added another late on as City claimed a comprehensive 4-0 win at the Etihad Stadium to power into next month’s Istanbul showpiece 5-1 on aggregate.

City’s victory was every bit as comprehensive as the scoreline suggests with the 14-time European champions struggling to live with the pace and movement of Pep Guardiola’s mesmeric side.

Toni Kroos did hit the woodwork at 1-0 but it was a rare bright moment from a Real team that was simply overwhelmed.

It was sweet revenge for City after defeat at the same stage last season and the upcoming final against Inter Milan could now be the crowning glory of a magnificent treble.

Were it not for Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, the defending champions would have been on the end of a hiding before half-time.

The giant Belgian needed all of his two-metre frame to claw Erling Haaland's header round the post.

Haaland had already been denied his 53rd goal of the season by Courtois with another downward header.

Rodri, John Stones and Jack Grealish also saw pot shots fly off target from the edge of the area, but Madrid's luck finally ran out on 23 minutes.

Kevin De Bruyne unpicked the lock as his pass found Silva inside the area, and he smashed high past Courtois' left hand.

The visitors had barely registered a touch inside the City half for the opening half hour, but were inches away from an equaliser 10 minutes before half-time when a piledriver from Kroos rattled the crossbar.

Just as Madrid were beginning to settle, City grabbed the second goal their first half dominance deserved.

Bernardo Silva of Manchester City celebrates with Erling Haaland after scoring the first goal in the Champions League semi-final second-leg match against Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium on May 17, 2023. Getty

The in-form Ilkay Gundogan was denied a fifth goal in May by Eder Militao's block, but the ball looped up kindly for Silva to head into an unguarded net.

Haaland fired another blistering effort just wide and Courtois denied Silva an unlikely hat-trick as City attacks continued in waves before the break.

But they had to show a different side to their game early in the second-half to weather Madrid's reaction and ensure there was no repeat of last season's late drama between the sides.

The closest Real came to a lifeline was a dipping free-kick from David Alaba that Ederson tipped over.

At the other end Courtois continued to win his personal battle with Haaland by turning the Norwegian's shot on to the bar when one-on-one.

But City won the war to move within one match of completing a transformation in the club's fortunes since an Abu Dhabi-backed takeover in 2008.

The next blow to the Spanish giants was self-inflicted as Militao deflected Manuel Akanki's header past Courtois 15 minutes from time.

Haaland was replaced by Alvarez two minutes from the end and that was all the Argentine World Cup winner needed to make his mark as he slotted home from Phil Foden's pass.

Man-of-the-match Silva said after the game: "It's a beautiful night for us. To beat this Madrid team 4-0 at home was wonderful. Wonderful feeling to be in the final again and hopefully this time we can try and win it.

"We very, very resilient we were very passionate and organised at the same time."

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal said: "The opponent was better from start to end. They subdued us and you can see that in the result."

"It's a shame not to be in another final, but congratulations to the opponent, they were better."