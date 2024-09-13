Pep Guardiola 'looking forward to decision' in Man City hearing over alleged rule-breaking

Pep Guardiola said on Friday that he is happy the hearing into Manchester City's alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules is finally taking place and is looking forward to the independent commission's decision. The hearing to examine 115 Premier League charges against Manchester City will begin on Monday and is expected to last for around 10 weeks with a verdict likely in early 2025. City were referred to an independent commission by the league in February last year over alleged breaches of top-flight financial rules. They are also accused of failing to co-operate with the league’s investigation into those alleged rule breaches. City have vehemently denied any wrongdoing saying their case is supported by a “comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence”. “Start soon, and hopefully finish soon,” Guardiola said of the hearing in his press conference ahead of Saturday's game against Brentford at the Etihad Stadium. “An independent panel will decide and I am looking forward to the decision. “I'm happy it's starting on Monday. I know there will be more rumours, new specialists about the sentences. We're going to see. I know what people are looking forward to, what they expect, I know, what I read for many, many years. “Everybody is innocent until guilt is proven. So we'll see.” The charges against City relate to the reporting of financial information, the submission of details of manager and player pay information and a club’s responsibility as a Premier League member to adhere to Uefa’s financial regulations and to the league’s own profitability and sustainability rules (PSR). <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/06/05/khaldoon-al-mubarak-man-city-absolutely-targeting-five-premier-league-titles-in-a-row/" target="_blank">Speaking about the case in June</a>, City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: “I can feel for our fan base, and everyone associated with the club, to have these charges constantly referenced. I think we as a club have to respect that there is a process that we have to go through, and we’re going through it. “It’s taking longer than what anyone hoped for, but it is what it is, and I’ve always repeated, let’s be judged by the facts, and not by claims and counterclaims.” Since a 2008 takeover by the Abu Dhabi United Group, City have been transformed into the dominant force in English football. They have won eight of the last 13 Premier League titles, including a record four consecutive league crowns in the past four seasons.