Hearing into Manchester City's alleged breaches of financial rules to begin on Monday

The hearing into the 155 charges levelled against <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-city/" target="_blank">Manchester City</a> by the Premier League is set to begin Monday. Sky Sports reported on Thursday that the independent commission in charge of the case will begin next week. City were referred to an independent commission by the league in February 2023 over alleged breaches of top-flight financial rules. City stand accused of 80 breaches of financial rules between 2009 and 2018, plus a further 35 of failing to cooperate with a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/premier-league/" target="_blank">Premier League</a> investigation. The club strongly deny all charges and are yet to comment on the latest reports about the case. If found guilty on some or all of the charges, City face a severe points deduction and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/11/24/defiant-pep-guardiola-would-stay-at-manchester-city-even-if-relegated-to-league-one/" target="_blank">possibly even expulsion from the Premier League</a>. Everton and Nottingham Forest suffered points deductions last season for breaches of the league's profit and sustainability rules. City stand accused of failing to provide accurate financial information between 2009 and 2018, including revenue from sponsors and salary details of managers and players. Other charges relate to breaches of both Uefa and the Premier League's financial sustainability regulations. The hearing is set to last at least two months, with a decision not expected until 2025. Even if City are found guilty of some or all of the charges by the commission, the club would likely appeal that decision, which would further delay the imposition of any sanctions. Since a 2008 takeover by the Abu Dhabi United Group City have become the dominant force in English football. They have won eight of the last 13 Premier League titles, including a record four consecutive league crowns in the past four seasons. City also lifted the Champions League for the first time in 2023. Those achievements have been clouded in controversy, with opposing fans often making reference to the charges City face. However, the club have always protested their innocence and vowed to clear their name. At the time the charges were laid, City said they welcomed the opportunity for an independent commission “to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of our position”. The club added: “As such, we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.” Speaking about the case in June, City chairman <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/06/05/khaldoon-al-mubarak-man-city-absolutely-targeting-five-premier-league-titles-in-a-row/" target="_blank">Khaldoon Al Mubarak</a> said: “It’s taking longer than anyone hoped for but it is what it is. Let’s be judged by the facts, and not by claims and counterclaims.” The Premier League commenced an investigation into City in December 2018, but the club subsequently challenged the jurisdiction and impartiality of an arbitration panel formed to determine whether the Premier League could oblige the club to provide documents and information it was seeking. That challenge became public knowledge in 2021, when the Court of Appeal supported an earlier ruling that the dispute between City and the league could be reported. Separate to the hearing of the 115 charges, City have challenged the Premier League over its associated party transaction (APT) rules, which are designed to ensure that deals done with entities linked to a club’s owners are for fair market value. The outcome of that arbitration is not yet known. In July, City were <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/07/31/manchester-city-fined-more-than-2-million-after-number-of-delayed-kick-offs/" target="_blank">fined £2.09 million</a> by the Premier League for 22 instances of delaying the kick off or restart of matches.