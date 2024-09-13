Manchester City won an unprecedented fourth Premier League title in a row in 2023/24. Reuters
Manchester City won an unprecedented fourth Premier League title in a row in 2023/24. Reuters

Sport

Football

Hearing into Manchester City's alleged breaches of financial rules to begin on Monday

Premier League has charged champions with 115 offences between 2009 and 2018

The National

September 13, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal