Premier League: Bournemouth stun Manchester City, Liverpool reclaim top spot

Manchester City’s 32-game unbeaten run in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/premier-league/" target="_blank">Premier League</a> was ended by Bournemouth who gave a superb display to beat the champions 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. Not since losing to Aston Villa on December 6 last year had City lost in the league, but from the first moments on the south coast Andoni Iraola’s side looked a match for them, their energy and industry rewarded by goals from Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson. It looked at times like Bournemouth would run away from City. Marcus Tavernier struck a post at 2-0 to leave Pep Guardiola’s side clinging on by their fingertips, before Josko Gvardiol set up a nervous finish when he headed in Ilkay Gundogan’s cross. Striker Erling Haaland fluffed a late double chance to steal a point. Semenyo told the BBC: “It feels amazing. The best team in the world. We made it tough for them and everyone is buzzing with the result. A win is a win. It doesn't matter if it is one goal or three, we deserved it. “We have belief. We train hard every day and take it on to the pitch. Everyone is going to write us off but we know what we can do.” City boss Pep Guardiola said:<b> </b>“We knew we couldn't match the intensity. We have talked about it. It was an open game. We had chances at the end but I congratulate Bournemouth for the victory. “The 50-50 balls in the middle, the duels, they play this type of game. They are so aggressive. They had six-seven days to prepare. They have physicality and speed, but you have to win these types of situations. And they had chances. Ederson made a good save. We had real good moments at the start of the second half and after that it was difficult to swallow as we were good. After we scored we had momentum and chances but couldn't score [again]. Liverpool took full advantage of City's blip as two goals in three minutes from Cody Gakpo and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/01/slot-not-worried-about-liverpool-futures-of-salah-van-dijk-and-alexander-arnold/" target="_blank">Mohamed Salah</a> saw them move back to the top of the Premier League. Brighton deservedly led at the break through Ferdi Kadioglu’s early strike as Arne Slot’s side looked disjointed. But the second half was a very different story and Liverpool were rewarded for a much-improved performance as Gakpo levelled in the 69th minute before Salah took his own personal tally to 10 goals in 17 appearances against Brighton moments later. Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk told Sky Sports: “I think over the last couple of years we've never had an easy game against them. It's always tough and you could see it in the first half. We didn't press well and were sloppy in possession. It was a well deserved 1-0 at the break. “We had completely different energy after the break and got what we deserved I think. It's too early to even make [going top] important. We want to be on top of the league but we want to be there after the last match in May. The results have been good so far this season but there is a long way to go.” Nottingham Forest continued their dream start to the season by beating West Ham 3-0 at the City Ground to go third. Forest were poor and only just avoided relegation last term but are flying under Nuno Espirito Santo. The in-form Chris Wood opened the scoring with further strikes from Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ola Aina sealing their victory. At the bottom of the table, Leicester's Jordan Ayew scored a late equaliser to deny hosts Ipswich Town a first win of the season. Leif Davis had earlier opened the scoring for Ipswich. Ayew told Sky Sports: “It was a difficult game. I think a draw is a fair result. When you play this type of game, it's difficult away from home. It was always going to be difficult and we managed to come away with a draw. We take it and move on.” Southampton did manage to get a maiden three points as they punished wasteful Everton at St Mary's. The visitors were poor but had the better chances before Adam Armstrong's sucker punch. Beto looked to have equalised but his strike was ruled out for a scarcely-discernible offside.