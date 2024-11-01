Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring Liverpool's second goal in their 2-2 Premier League draw with Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on October 27, 2024. Getty Images

Sport

Football

Slot not worried about Liverpool futures of Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold

Trio are out of contract at end of season and free to enter pre-contract talks with clubs abroad from start of new year

Gareth Cox

November 01, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today