Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring Liverpool's second goal in their 2-2 Premier League draw with Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on October 27, 2024. Getty Images

Sport

Football

Mohamed Salah's late strike earns Liverpool draw at title rivals Arsenal

Egyptian rescues point for Arne Slot's side at the Emirates Stadium

AFP

October 27, 2024

