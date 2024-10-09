Jurgen Klopp named Red Bull's head of global soccer

Former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund manager <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/jurgen-klopp/" target="_blank">Jurgen Klopp</a> has been appointed as the head of global soccer for Red Bull. The German, 57, stepped down as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/liverpool" target="_blank">Liverpool</a> boss over the summer after nine years at Anfield, in which he won the Uefa Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups, the Fifa Club World Cup and helped the Reds end a 30-year drought for an English league title. Klopp, who also led Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles, a German Cup and a Champions League final in 2013, had announced in January he would be <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/01/26/jurgen-klopp-to-step-down-as-liverpool-manager/" target="_blank">leaving Liverpool at the end of the season</a>. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/05/20/jurgen-klopp-bids-farewell-to-liverpool-as-emotional-day-marks-the-end-of-an-era/" target="_blank">Klopp</a> will join Red Bull on January 1, overseeing the multi-club organisation’s network of clubs. “After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this,” he said. “The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not. “By joining Red Bull at a global level, I want to develop, improve and support the incredible football talent that we have at our disposal. “There are many ways that we can do this front using the elite knowledge and experience that Red Bull possesses to learning from other sports and other industries. Together we can discover what is possible. “I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs but ultimately, I am one part of an organisation that is unique, innovative and forward looking. As I said, this could not excite me more.” It is understood that Klopp has a clause in his contract allowing him to apply for the Germany national team job when current incumbent Julian Nagelsmann steps down. Nagelsmann penned an extension to his contract before Euro 2024 and will lead Germany at the 2026 World Cup in North America. A Red Bull statement read: “In his strategic role, Jurgen Klopp will not be involved in the clubs’ day-to-day operations but will focus on supporting the sports directors in advancing the Red Bull philosophy. “He will also leverage his extensive network to aid in scouting top talent and contribute to the training and development of coaches.” Red Bull owns German side RB Leipzig, Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg, MLS side New York Red Bulls and Brazilian clubs Red Bull Bragantino and Red Bull Brasil. It is also the shirt sponsor of Leeds United after buying a minority stake in the English second-tier club earlier this year.