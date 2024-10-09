Jurgen Klopp will provide 'strategic vision, supporting individual sporting directors in advancing the Red Bull philosophy,' Red Bull said. PA
Jurgen Klopp will provide 'strategic vision, supporting individual sporting directors in advancing the Red Bull philosophy,' Red Bull said. PA

Sport

Football

Jurgen Klopp named Red Bull's head of global soccer

German to begin new role on January 1 after stepping down as Liverpool boss in the summer

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

October 09, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today