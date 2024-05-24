Liverpool 2023/24 season review and player ratings: Mac Allister 8, Salah 7, Nunez 5

Season synopsis

Premier League final position: Third

Europa League: Quarter-finals; beaten 3-1 on aggregate by Atalanta

FA Cup: Quarter-finals; beaten 4-3 away to Manchester United

League Cup: Winners; beat Chelsea 1-0 after extra-time

There was to be no fairy-tale ending to Jurgen Klopp's golden era as Liverpool failed to match the relentless pace set by eventual champions Manchester City and Arsenal in an absorbing Premier League title race.

The Reds were table-toppers in January when the German manager announced he would depart at the end of the season, with hopes high among the Anfield faithful that he could bow out in a blaze of glory and secure a record-equalling 20th league crown.

A third-placed finish, coupled with League Cup success against Chelsea at Wembley, fell short of that lofty aim but was a fair reflection on the abilities of a team boasting plenty of attacking flair often let down by defensive fragility.

A campaign brimming with promise began to unravel when Liverpool lost a 4-3 FA Cup thriller at a struggling Manchester United in March.

A comprehensive defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League sent alarm bells ringing, before a damaging draw at Old Trafford in the league and limp defeats to Crystal Palace and local rivals Everton put paid to those title dreams for good.

It wasn't the final chapter Klopp desired but he leaves the club in a far stronger position than he found it back in 2015, with Champions League football back on the horizon under new manager Arne Slot.

Best performance of season

Liverpool 4 Chelsea 1: Liverpool swatted aside old adversaries Chelsea under the Anfield lights in an imperious display that cemented their place at the Premier League summit heading into February.

A swashbuckling all-round performance featured a glut of great goals and glaring misses – with the enigmatic and erratic Darwin Nunez striking the woodwork four times.

A star showing from youngster Conor Bradley was the highlight of a terrific team effort as the Reds' title charge appeared to be shifting into high gear.

Coming just days after Klopp announced his departure plans, the victory signalled his side's intent to deliver a farewell to remember.

That it provided one of only three victories over the rest of the top six – with no wins against the top two – did highlight a flaw in the make-up of the side.

Worst performance of season

Everton 2 Liverpool 0: “You lost the league at Goodison Park”, came the mocking cry from the jubilant home crowd as the Blues romped to victory over a listless and lethargic Liverpool.

Liverpool fans may quibble over their title dreams being killed off by Crystal Palace earlier in April, but this was undoubtedly a final nail in the coffin.

The visitors – the dominant force in the Merseyside rivalry in the Premier League age – were second best throughout and never looked likely to threaten a comeback after falling behind midway through the first half.

The Reds were low on energy and out of ideas with the stakes so high as their bitter rivals revelled in a deserved win which proved to be a significant step towards their own top-flight safety.

Thriller of season

Manchester United 4 Liverpool 3: A barmy, brilliant and bewildering FA Cup classic where Liverpool's end-of-season stumble started to turn into a full-blown collapse.

Liverpool were unruffled when Scott McTominay fired the hosts into an early lead, with their first-half dominance rewarded by two goals shortly before the break to secure a 2-1 advantage.

The away side were profligate in pursuit of a third goal, however, and paid the price as Antony forced extra time late on.

A wildly entertaining extra time period saw Harvey Elliott restore Liverpool's lead only for their defence to prove as leaky as the Old Trafford roof as Manchester United conjured up an unlikely equaliser before Amad Diallo's last-gasp winner.

It was a crushing defeat from which Liverpool's season never fully recovered.

Player of season

Alexis Mac Allister: The Argentine World Cup winner brought a touch of class to a midfield engine room previously built on industry rather than creativity.

After a slow start following his summer move from Brighton, Mac Allister's influence steadily grew as an impressive range of passing and keen eye for goal made his £35 million fee appear even more of a bargain than first thought.

The talented 25-year-old looks certain to be a mainstay of an evolving Liverpool midfield.

Best bits from Alexis Mac Allister's outstanding display against Brighton ✨ pic.twitter.com/72r36O5bdR — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 2, 2024

Goal of season

Alexis Mac Allister v Fulham: In a game featuring four goal of the season candidates for the Reds, Mac Allister's audacious strike just about shaded the rest.

Liverpool were locked at 1-1 when the midfielder's stunning long-range effort offered fans a glimpse into his shooting prowess.

Mac Allister notched seven goals in all competitions in his debut season – including another cracker against Sheffield United – but this was his and Liverpool's best of the campaign.