Man City move top of Premier League after they beat battling Southampton

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-city/" target="_blank">Manchester City </a>leapfrogged Liverpool to go top of the Premier League on Saturday after beating strugglers Southampton 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium thanks to an early <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/24/hes-a-freak-man-city-laud-erling-haaland-after-spectacular-goal-in-win-over-sparta/" target="_blank">Erling Haaland</a> goal. The Norwegian outmuscled Jan Bednarek to prod home a Matheus Nunes cross in the fifth minute for his first league goal in three games. Although it was enough to earn City the three points, the striker was guilty of squandering a hatful of chances throughout the game. The win moves Pep Guardiola's side two points clear of Liverpool, who meet fourth-placed Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. The victory extended City's unbeaten league run at the Etihad to 35 games since a loss to Brentford on November 9, 2022. Southampton now sit bottom of the table with just one point from nine games, although they put up a decent fight after conceding early at the home of the defending champions. While Haaland took his tally to 14 in all competitions this season, and 11 in the Premier League, he passed up a string of opportunities to increase his total. At the start of the second half, the Norwegian was only a yard out when he somehow put Savinho’s far-post cross wide. Former City youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis then turned a Haaland header off the line before the Norwegian directed a routine headed chance back across goal for Southampton to clear. His final chance fell in injury time when he was sent clear only for Saint's keeper Aaron Ramsdale to make a block. Manchester City boss Guardiola told Sky Sports afterwards:<b> </b>“We created chances, as always Erling [Haaland] had two or three clear ones. But I'm not concerned, it's important to have 23 points now. "Today it was not how they [Southampton] defend deep it was how good they play with the ball with the keeper and the movement. It's a good game to learn as a manager. I am going to learn a lot with Russell because they did really well. “Last two games, Wolves and Southampton, are at the bottom of the league and if this is the level that shows how tough this Premier League is. They played really good. They didn't create many chances but it was an incredible effort to get the ball from us. We created chances that we couldn't convert but the result is good.” Southampton boss Russell Martin told the BBC: "Proud of them. The courage they had and the build-up was incredible. We had some big moments so proud of that as well. "We had more [chances] than most I think coming here. The level of courage and intensity to run and play football in our way was incredible. We'll take a lot of belief from today. Not just the defending. The character after going 1-0 down early and the character to play in the way we want to. "The gap for Erling Haaland is too big. We worked on trying not to leave him one-v-one too often in the box but he's the best in the business at that." Southampton's fellow strugglers Ipswich, meanwhile, threw away a two-goal lead to lose 4-3 away at Brentford. Kieran McKenna's visitors went ahead after 28 minutes through Sam Szmodics before George Hurst doubled their lead three minutes later. But the Bees were level before the break thanks to Yoane Wissa's 44th-minute goal and an unfortunate Harry Clarke own goal in first-half stoppage time. Bryan Mbeumo put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot six minutes after the restart after Clarke brought down Keane Lewis-Potter in the box. Things got worse for Clarke when he was shown a red card after 69 minutes for another foul on Lewis Potter. Substitute Liam Delap scored to level the scores before Mbeumo's late strike clinched the points for Brentford. Ipswich boss McKenna said to BBC Match of the Day:<b> </b>“I thought it was a brilliant game. The players delivered an outstanding performance in so many areas of the game, with eleven and ten men. “It was a big step forward in terms of the resilience shown, it is disappointing we did not get any points today, but if we can show that character and belief and are competitive every week then things can turn and we can pick up points.” Bournemouth striker Evanilson scored a stoppage-time header to earn a 1-1 draw for his side against Aston Villa. Unai Emery's side, who sit third in the table, had gone ahead in the 76th minute after a Ross Barkley goal at Villa Park. John McGinn had a strike ruled out in the 28th minute after VAR ruled the ball had gone out of play in the build-up. Emery told the BBC: “At the last moment we didn't control the match. For the last 10 minutes we didn't control. Of course we deserved to win, but we have to accept it. It's painful but we have to accept it.” And Wolves staged a battling comeback to draw 2-2 away at Brighton. Danny Welbeck had put the hosts in front in first-half injury time before Evan Ferguson doubled their lead after 85 minutes. But Rayan Ait-Nouri got one back for the visitors in the 88th minute before Matheus Cunha salvaged a point in stoppage time to prevent a sixth straight league defeat for Gary O'Neil's side. The draw lifted Wolves off the foot of the table above Southampton, although the struggling Midlanders have only to points from nine games.