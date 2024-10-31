Premier League predictions: Arsenal beaten at Newcastle, Man United draw with Chelsea

Newcastle dropped down to 12th in the table following their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/27/cole-palmer-pulls-strings-again-as-chelsea-beat-newcastle-in-premier-league/" target="_blank">2-1 defeat at Chelsea</a>, which meant the Magpies have now taken just two points from a possible 15, with only three teams having scored fewer than their nine goals this season. Third-placed Arsenal find themselves five points behind leaders Manchester City after the Gunners followed up their defeat at Bournemouth by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/28/mikel-arteta-admits-arsenal-didnt-have-courage-during-pulsating-draw-with-liverpool/" target="_blank">drawing 2-2 at home to Liverpool</a>. <b>Prediction: Newcastle 2 Arsenal 1</b> Two weeks after ending Arsenal's unbeaten record at the Vitality Stadium, Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth are now aiming to do the same to the reigning champions. An injury-time header from Evanilson earned the Cherries a draw at fourth-placed Aston Villa last week. For the second week running, City defeated a winless club marooned in the bottom two by a single goal with Erling Haaland's early finish sealing a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/26/man-city-move-top-of-premier-league-after-they-beat-battling-southampton/" target="_blank">1-0 win over Southampton</a>, with Pep Guardiola's side having <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/20/john-stones-header-earns-manchester-city-last-gasp-win-at-wolves/" target="_blank">beaten Wolves 2-1</a> six days earlier. <b>Prediction: Bournemouth 1 Man City 2</b> Ipswich's wait for their first win of the campaign goes on after they lost 4-3 at Brentford last time out – their third defeat in a row – when Harry Clarke became only the second player in Premier League history to score an own goal, concede a penalty and be sent off in the same match. Leicester failed to make it three wins on the spin when they lost 3-1 at home to midlands rivals Nottingham Forest. Steve Cooper's side are 15th in the table, five points and three places ahead of the Tractor Boys. <b>Prediction: Ipswich 1 Leicester 1</b> Liverpool needed a late Mohamed Salah goal to rescue a point at Arsenal on Sunday, a draw that meant Arne Slot's side missed out on a fifth consecutive victory and also saw them knocked off the top spot by Man City. Brighton could only draw 2-2 with struggling Wolves, despite leading 2-0 in the 87th minute, but Fabian Hurzeler's team remain in the top six after losing just once this season so far. <b>Prediction: Liverpool 2 Brighton 1</b> Forest's excellent start continued last week with a 3-1 win at Leicester which saw striker Chris Wood grab a double against his former club – taking his tally to seven this season. An injury-time penalty from Jarrod Bown secured West Ham a much-needed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/27/west-ham-snatch-late-win-against-man-united-as-spurs-go-down-at-palace/" target="_blank">win over Manchester United</a> on Sunday following their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/19/refreshed-son-heung-min-inspires-tottenham-comeback-as-they-rout-west-ham/" target="_blank">4-1 humbling at Spurs</a> the previous week. <b>Prediction: Forest 1 West Ham 0</b> Southampton are rock-bottom of the Premier League having taken just a single point from nine matches and defeat again this weekend will make it five losses in a row for Russell Martin’s men. Everton have now gone five games unbeaten although they needed an injury-time goal from Beto to avoid defeat at home to Fulham last weekend. Sean Dyche's side are two places and five points outside the bottom three. <b>Prediction: Southampton 1 Everton 2</b> Wolves showed some late spirit to secure only their second point of the season when goals from Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matheus Cunha secured a battling 2-2 draw at Brighton. Palace sealed their first victory of the campaign at the ninth attempt when Jean-Philippe Mateta's first-half strike against Spurs at Selhurst park lifted them out of the relegation places and up to 17th. <b>Prediction: Wolves 0 Palace 1</b> Spurs' inconsistency came back to haunt them again after they could only follow up what was an impressive victory over West Ham with a narrow loss at the previously winless Palace. Ange Postecoglou's side are eighth in the table, five points shy of fourth-placed Villa. Villa thought they had grabbed all three points when Ross Barkley scored against Bournemouth in the 76th minute only for the Cherries to level deep into injury-time. Villa have lost just once in nine games. <b>Prediction: Spurs 2 Villa 2</b> Erik ten Hag paid the price for United's troubled start to the season when the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/28/erik-ten-hag-is-sacked-by-manchester-united-after-poor-start-to-season/" target="_blank">Dutch coach was sacked</a> on Monday with the club languishing down in 14th place following their loss at West Ham. Ruud van Nistelrooy takes temporary charge again at Old Trafford this weekend following the League Cup win over Leicester City on Wednesday. In-form attackers Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer were both on target as Chelsea defeated Newcastle last weekend – a win that leaves them one point and one place outside the top four. <b>Prediction: Man United 1 Chelsea 1</b> Alex Iwobi's goal against his former club was not enough to earn Fulham victory at Everton but at least meant Marco Silva's men avoided a third loss on the spin. A 96th-minute goal from Bryan Mbeumo secured Brentford a thrilling 4-3 win over Ipswich to maintain the Bees' unbeaten home record this season and lifted them above Fulham in the table and up to ninth. <b>Prediction: Fulham 2 Brentford 1</b>