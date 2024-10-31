Cole Palmer celebrates scoring Chelsea's second goal in their 2-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on October 28, 2024. Getty Images

Premier League predictions: Arsenal beaten at Newcastle, Man United draw with Chelsea

We pick out the winners and losers from this weekend's English top-flight fixtures

Gareth Cox

October 31, 2024

