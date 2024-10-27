Cole Palmer pulls strings again as Chelsea beat Newcastle in Premier League

Chelsea were once again inspired by a Cole Palmer masterclass as Enzo Maresca's side defeated Newcastle United 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The England attacker produced one of the passes of the Premier League season so far in the build-up to Nicolas Jackson's opening goal in the 18th minute, before Alexander Isak tapped home to drag Newcastle level just after the half-hour mark. Palmer scored himself just after half-time with what turned out to be the winner when he beat Newcastle keeper Nick Pope at his near post with a clean strike for his seventh goal of the campaign. “I always try to enjoy my football game by game,” Palmer, who now has 31 goals in 55 Chelsea appearances, told Sky Sports. “I try to not put pressure on myself. Many people on the outside try to put pressure on me to replicate what I did last season in terms of numbers. It is my second season playing football and I am still very, very young.” The win lifted Chelsea into the top four although Arsenal could move back in front of Maresca's men if the Gunners take at least a point against Liverpool in Sunday's late game at the Emirates Stadium. Newcastle, now without a victory in five games, are down in 12th place and will have to try to pick themselves up for Wednesday's League Cup last-16 clash against the same opponents, this time up on Tyneside. “I am proud of what the players gave today, if we continue to play as we are then the results will come,” insisted Magpies manager Eddie Howe after the game. “Sometimes you go through phases like this, we are going through a difficult phase in terms of results.” Chelsea thought they had taken the lead in the opening five minutes when Palmer was sent through on goal by Jackson with the England attacker slotting home, only to be denied by a tight VAR offside call. It was no surprise when the home side did go ahead – and it was that man Palmer at the heart of it again. The former Manchester City winger picked up the ball deep inside his own half before turning and sending a stunning pass behind Newcastle right-back Tino Livramento to send Pedro Neto scampering down the flank, skipping over a desperate Fabian Scar challenge. The Portuguese showed great composure to cut the ball back into the middle for Jackson to side-foot home. It was the Senegalese striker's 10th goal in his last 14 Premier League appearances and a deserved lead for Chelsea. But Newcastle began to find their feet going forward and levelled the scores with a fine move of their own. The Magpies put together a nice string of passes that saw Harvey Barnes picking up the ball on the left before sending a pass down the wing to Lewis Hall and the former Chelsea full-back sent a perfect cross into the middle for Isak to tap home. Following a long delay for two offside checks by VAR, Isak's goal was given with the Swede able to celebrate only his second strike of a frustrating campaign. After fighting their way back into the match, manager Howe would have been desperately frustrated at his team's defending straight after half-time which saw Palmer put Chelsea back in front. Isak was caught in possession just inside his own half with the ball finding Palmer who was given an incredible amount of time and space by Schar to fire a low shot inside the near-post of Pope, who also should have done much better. It was nearly 3-1 minutes later, with Newcastle looking ragged at the back, when Noni Madueke sent over a fine cross that was met by Neto's head but he could only watch his effort hit the outside of the post. A shell-shocked Newcastle were hanging on but began to make some inroads at the other end of the pitch with Chelsea captain Reece James on hand to head an Isak cross almost off his own goal line and then block a goal-bound header by the same player not long afterwards. Isak was at the heart of Newcastle's next big chance when he rounded Blues keeper Robert Sanchez in the penalty area but instead of picking out a teammate, tried to find himself room for a shot but was crowded out and the opportunity wasted. Chelsea thought they had won a late penalty when substitute Christopher Nkunku went down under the challenge of Dan Burn, only for referee Simon Hooper to reverse his original decision after being asked to go over to the pitchside monitor by VAR.