Kevin De Bruyne warns rivals that 'hunger is still there' as Man City look to extend reign

In a week during which he celebrated the start of his tenth year at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-city/" target="_blank">Manchester City</a>, midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has fired a warning to those bidding the topple to reigning Premier League champions. The 33-year-old Belgian midfielder and his teammates secured the English crown for a historic <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/05/19/hometown-hero-phil-foden-leads-man-city-to-record-fourth-straight-premier-league-title/" target="_blank">fourth time in a row last May</a>, making it six titles in seven seasons. And they are in no mood to surrender their status. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/31/erling-haaland-hits-another-hat-trick-as-man-city-beat-west-ham-to-maintain-perfect-start/" target="_blank">Three wins out of three </a>in August against Chelsea, Ipswich and West Ham, sent them into the international break in a familiar position at the top of the pile and De Bruyne promised the desire to keep winning has not diminished one jot. “Our ambitions this year are just to win,” he said. “We never look ahead at this point in the season; only when you are near the end can you do that and even then it’s hard to do. “The hunger is still there. I feel the team is in the same shape and Pep is Pep, he will always push us. “Six titles in seven years is so hard to do and I think people may underappreciate it. When you are doing it, it seems normal but when you reflect on what we have done it’s hard work. The time we didn’t win the Premier League in the last seven years Liverpool had to get 99 points! “Sometimes as a player it is hard to win things again and again, not so much physically, but you are mentally tired. We did it four times in a row and no one else has ever done it, which says it all. Everyone wants to beat us in every game but we try to find a way. The players really need to want it from within.” Finding that inner strength has never been a problem for De Bruyne who, since arriving from Wolfsurg in 2015, has won 16 major trophies, including the club’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/06/10/incredible-manchester-city-complete-treble-with-champions-league-win/" target="_blank">first ever Champions League</a>. He’s adamant that the recipe for success has never changed – and won’t. “In the ten years I have been here I have seen many, many great players but I have never seen many egos,” he said. “Everyone in the dressing room knows that other people are important. If I cannot play for three weeks, I know if the guy in my position plays really well then he deserves to stay in. “Everyone has to handle themselves in the right way towards their teammates. It is important to conduct yourself in the right way on and off the pitch; it makes life much easier.” That was evident in the summer when De Bruyne was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/07/23/pep-guardiola-confident-kevin-de-bruyne-will-remain-at-manchester-city/" target="_blank">subject of constant speculation </a>about his City future as he entered the last year of his contract and the veteran stage of his career. There were no grand pronouncements from the player who wasn’t about to feed the rumour mill, but he has now set the record straight. “I haven’t spoken to anyone,” he insisted. “There’s been a lot of noises. I said in the summer I expected a quiet summer and that’s what happened. I’ve been on holiday, came back, and started training. That’s it. Nothing to tell. “Once the season goes on, I’m sure there will be conversations to be had [about my future at City]. I just want to feel good and play good football.” Speaking to City’s Official Podcast, the midfielder, who so far has 103 goals and 171 assists for City, stressed he had nothing but pride for the team’s achievements. “I have changed over the years and as a player and a person,” he said. “Having a family changes you as a person and you realise this only when you have kids. It helps you because when you are young it's all about the football. Now when you go home after losing a game there is perspective. “Also when you are 24 years old in the dressing room, no one really comes to you for advice. When I first arrived they would go to Vinny [Kompany], David Silva or Fernandinho. Legends of the club. Now the young guys look at me for advice about how the club works and how you conduct yourself. I’m just a part of something bigger. I take it as it comes. “I am getting older but I feel good. I am back to where I was before the hamstring injury that kept me out for so long.” De Bruyne’s love affair with City shows few signs of cooling. He is enthused by the emergence of so much young talent in the dressing room and now even has his old mate Ilkay Gundogan – “It’s like he’s never been away” – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/23/ilkay-gundogan-genuinely-delighted-as-he-returns-to-manchester-city/" target="_blank">back in the fold after a season at Barcelona</a>. “The talent that comes through here every year is exciting,” said De Bruyne. “Phil Foden, Rico Lewis and Oscar Bobb have that little extra level, special talent. If you want to play for City regularly, you have to be exceptional and they are exceptional at their age. I had to work my way up from Belgium but they are already at a top club. They are way ahead already of where I was at their age. “I felt a bit of pressure when I first arrived. But I felt I grew a lot [as a player] between Chelsea and Wolfsburg. I trusted myself to do well. The first season was good for me. I don’t know how to explain it. You come here with hope to stay a long time but I never expected to be here for ten years. “When we arrived here my wife, Michele, was pregnant. Now we have three kids all born here in Manchester and the eldest is eight-and-a-half and they are all at school. “It’s my home and we've been really happy and created a lot of great memories, trophy wins and big games. I appreciate everything this club has done for me and my family. I’m proud. “I first chose City because it felt more personal when I spoke to Txiki Begiristain [Director of Football], not business like other clubs. He explained the project to me and I felt with the guys coming in it was exciting. “We were the second wave after the takeover. In the first wave there was Yaya [Toure], Vincent Kompany, Kun Aguero and I felt confident I could help take that on. You hope to win trophies but you never expect to win as much as I have. “I don’t care if other teams fear me or not, I just want to play the best that I can play. I was out for a long time last season and when I came back I had that hunger and desire. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/01/14/newcastle-v-man-city-player-ratings-gordon-8-isak-7-silva-8-de-bruyne-9/" target="_blank">The Newcastle game</a> was the best way to come back. It was such a boost. “During my injury I was able to mentally switch off and give the body a rest. I was able to do things that I had never been able to do while I have been a professional. Take time to rest and see parts of the world while getting fit. When I came back I was ready. The hamstring was a bad injury but I tried to take the positives from it. “My life is good and I wouldn’t change anything. The path that I took helped prepare me for life. I learnt a lot along the way. You can't just say my life is perfect, it's not how it works for anyone. Experiences mould you.”