Incredible Manchester City complete treble with Champions League win

Manchester City fulfilled their long-held dream of winning Europe's top prize as Rodri helped the Premier League and FA Cup winners beat Inter Milan to lift the Champions League title and complete an incredible treble.

Pep Guardiola's team prevailed 1-0 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul in an epic contest that at one point seemed to be slipping away.

After a slow start to the game, City suffered a crushing blow 10 minutes before half-time when playmaker Kevin De Bruyne was forced off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

The Belgian tried to play on but was replaced by Phil Foden.

The match seemed to be headed towards extra time when City claimed the lead in the 68th minute with a fine strike from Rodri.

Manuel Akanji played Bernardo Silva into the area and his cut-back was deflected into the path of Rodri, who passed the ball into the net from just inside the area.

Rodri of Manchester City celebrates after scoring what turned out to be the match-winning goal in the Champions League final against Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Getty

It completed a treble for City, making them only the second English club to secure it after Manchester United in 1999.

Victory seemed a long way away when City's talisman walked off the pitch due to injury. De Bruyne was expected to be the heartbeat of City on Saturday but there was only more Champions League final misery; he left the field with a facial injury during City's loss to Chelsea two years ago.

In the second half, Inter started to assert themselves and looked dangerous.

City had a reprieve just before the hour when Akanji reacted slowly to a Silva pass and Lautaro Martinez charged into the box. Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku was well placed in the centre but Martinez opted to shoot and Ederson countered his effort.

City made the most of the let-off and took the lead moments after a John Stones cross was deflected close to his own goal by Alessandro Bastoni.

Akanji found Silva and his cutback fell to Rodri, who found the back of the net.

City fans were given a scare moments later when Federico Dimarco hit the bar with a looping header and then headed against Lukaku on the rebound.

Foden had a chance to put City in full control when he burst through a gap into the area but Andre Onana was up to the task.

City survived a late scare when a Lukaku header hit Ederson's legs and was put behind by Ruben Dias and the final whistle was greeted by grand celebrations.

Goalscorer Rodri got emotional as he reflected on a tense match in Turkey.

He told BT Sport: "I'm emotional. This is a dream come true. All these guys around here have been waiting I don't know how many years, 20, 30 40. I've been here just four years, but they deserve it, we deserve it.

"It wasn't easy. What a team we faced, unbelievable they way they defend, the way they counter-attack, they also deserve credit.

"But I don't want to forget about my lads. We did everything."