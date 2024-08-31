Erling Haaland hits another hat-trick as Man City beat West Ham to maintain perfect start

Another week and another hat-trick for Manchester City goal monster Erling Haaland as Manchester City maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season with a 3-1 win at West Ham United on Saturday. Following up his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/24/haaland-hat-trick-as-man-city-thump-premier-league-new-boys-ipswich/" target="_blank">treble at home against Ipswich Town last weekend</a>, Haaland was at it again at the London Stadium as he struck two in the first half and one in the second to make it three wins out of three for Pep Guardiola's side. It took City back to the top of the table although Liverpool, the only other team to still have a 100 per cent record remaining after Arsenal and Brighton lost theirs following <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/31/arsenal-settle-for-point-against-brighton-after-harsh-declan-rice-red-card/" target="_blank">a 1-1 draw earlier in the day</a>, can draw level on points if they beat Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday The remarkable Haaland has seven goals already this season – more than any other top-flight team in total – and his Premier League tally since joining City now stands at 69 in 70 games. “From the beginning he was unbelievable,” said Guardiola after the match. “The second goal, even the first. The third goal is something unique. With this mindset he has, everything he can do. The numbers with the short age and the games he's played. He's loved for what he does on the pitch. “You have to let him do what he wants. He scored three goals today but he didn't lose one ball. Today is one of the games where he has played the best in all situations. When you see the games and see what we want to do, he understands because he is a smart guy. He wants to score goals.” Haaland opened the scoring after just 10 minutes after Lucas Paquetta giving the ball away and Bernardo Silva sent a lovely ball through to the Norwegian who confidently swept the ball past Alphonse Areola in the Hammers goal. Kevin de Bruyne twice went close to doubling City's lead as the reigning champions threatened to blow West Ham away in the opening 20 minutes. First, the Belgian was denied a goal by a magnificent one-handed save by Areola who was almost caught out at his near-post. De Bryune's next attempt did beat Areola only for the strike to thump back off the post with West Ham's defence all over the place as Jack Grealish then sent a shot just over the bar. But within a minute of their own woodwork being rattled, and completely against the run of play, the Hammers were level in the 19th minute. Hammers captain Jarrod Bowen launched a surging run down the right flank and sent over a low cross that Ruben Dias turned into his own net giving Ederson no chance. The joy for West Ham fans was short-lived, though, as City retook the lead within 10 minutes with that man Haaland scoring again. It was a fantastic move that saw an exchange of passes between Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic and Rico Lewis before the ball ended up at Haaland's feet with the striker taking a touch before blasting past Arelola and into the roof of the net. After 30 minutes he had only touched the ball six times but scored from two of them and Haaland nearly earned himself an assist when his first-time pass found Lewis, only for the teenager to shoot over the top. West Ham almost levelled again just after half-time as a lightening quick counter-attack saw Mohammed Kudus exchange passes with Bowen before smashing a shot past Ederson only for the ball to crack the top of the Brazilian's post from a tight angle. Despite a much-improved second-half showing, that was to be as close as it got for Julen Lopetegui's side before the inevitable Haaland finale. With eight minutes left on the clock, the former Borussia Dortmund attacker timed his run to perfection to beat the home offside trap after being slotted through by Matheus Nunes before coolly dinking the ball over substitute keeper Lukasz Fabianski. There was nearly time for a fourth as Haaland broke through down the left only for Fabianski – who came on at half-time for the injured Areola – to block the shot with his legs. At the other end, substitute Crysencio Summerville almost pulled one back for the Hammers, only to be denied by a fabulous save from Ederson who tipped his shot on to the post. “We played really good,” added Guardiola. “West Ham are always dangerous. Paqueta can attack with Kudus, the sense of danger is never over. We played really well, it was an unfortunate goal against. The second half was more open but we controlled it better and the performance is good.”