Sport

Football

Haaland hat-trick as Man City thump Premier League new boys Ipswich

Norwegian striker unstoppable in 4-1 victory as Gundogan makes Etihad return

Press Association

24 August, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal