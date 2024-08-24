Haaland hat-trick as Man City thump Premier League new boys Ipswich

Imperious Erling Haaland struck a hat-trick in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-city/" target="_blank">Manchester City’s </a>4-1 comeback win against promoted Ipswich as fan favourite <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/06/22/ilkay-gundogan-manchester-city-captain-reportedly-agrees-to-join-barcelona/" target="_blank">Ilkay Gundogan</a> enjoyed a victorious return. Few expected anything other than a comprehensive win for Pep Guardiola’s Premier League juggernauts, but Sammie Szmodics sent the away fans wild on their first ever trip to the Etihad Stadium. But Ipswich’s first top-flight goal in 8,158 days merely lit a fire under the reigning champions, with Haaland scoring goals either side of a Kevin De Bruyne strike. City’s three goals came by the 16th minute – and within 193 seconds of each other – as ex-City goalkeeper Aro Muric made two costly errors after conceding from the penalty spot on his Town debut. Norway international Haaland went on to complete his 10th hat-trick in sky blue late in a second half that saw Gundogan receive a hero’s welcome. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/06/10/incredible-manchester-city-complete-treble-with-champions-league-win/" target="_blank">treble-winning captain</a> completed his return to the club on Friday following a year at Barcelona and was given a fantastic reception before and after coming on for his second debut. It was a fine end to a day that began with a gut punch for City, who emerged past their Premier League, Club World Cup and Community Shield trophies as they celebrated a fourth straight league crown. But Ipswich were undaunted by the task awaiting them, epitomised by Omari Hutchinson’s driving run after Sam Morsy stopped a City attack. The 20-year-old eventually played the ball inside to Ben Johnson, who brilliantly slipped in Szmodics to send a shot squirming through Ederson’s legs and rolling over the line. It was a shock seventh-minute opener followed by a relentless City response. Leif Davis appeared to have got away with a challenge on Savinho, but VAR David Coote sent referee Sam Allison – promoted from fourth official after Michael Salisbury sustained an injury in the warm-up – to the monitor. He pointed to the spot and Haaland struck the 12th-minute penalty past Muric, whose afternoon quickly got worse. Two minutes later and the Ipswich debutant was dispossessed just inside his own box by Savinho, who steered into the path of De Bruyne to slam the ball into an empty net. Muric was found wanting again in the 16th minute. This time he darted out trying to cut out a De Bruyne pass, only to see Haaland nod the ball beyond him. It was quite the collapse by Ipswich, who saw the crossbar rattled by Rico Lewis and then De Bruyne as City threatened a fourth. Haaland went close to completing a first-half hat-trick in stoppage time, before which Ipswich had strong claims for a penalty of their own after Savinho’s clumsy challenge on Davis. Mateo Kovacic pulled up hurt early in the opening stages of the second period that City continued to dominate, with Muric having to superbly push over a Haaland header from six yards. Ipswich were defending well and Guardiola turned to his bench, with chants of "Gundo’s coming home" filling the air as the German was introduced alongside Jack Grealish with 19 minutes remaining. But Haaland wanted another match ball for his collection and in the 87th minute he turned on the edge of the box and rifled a low effort beyond Muric’s reach. The Norway sharpshooter was immediately withdrawn by Guardiola, who told BBC Sport: "He is so reliable on penalties. Assist for the second, fantastic for the third. Last season he struggled a lot, especially at the beginning. He felt tired and niggles most of the time. "This time with the rest with no Euros he has arrived with a good vibe. The numbers are unbelievable." On Gundogan's return, he said: "I was not thinking to let him play. They are a good threat in the transitions. Gundogan reads the game perfectly. Incredible welcome from everyone. I am happy because I know he is incredibly satisfied to be back. "It was a good game. We started really well. With the transition they made a good goal but we played really, really well. I am really pleased to start the season that way." Ipswich scorer Szmodics told Sky Sports: "We knew it was going to be a tough game. We knew the crowd would be up. We started the game well and individual mistakes at this level get punished. The three goals in four minutes killed us. "It was a dream start but we have got to manage the game better. We have got to learn from it. "It is early days. I am getting used to the intensity. We have had the first two games against two of the best players in the league. We have got a week to look forward to another home game."