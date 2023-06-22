Ilkay Gundogan: Manchester City captain reportedly agrees to join Barcelona

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan looks set to end his seven-year stay at the club with several reports that he has agreed a three-year contract to join Barcelona.

Midfielder Gundogan had been in talks with City over a new deal with his current contract expiring at the end of June.

City were reported to have been willing to give their 32-year-old captain a new one-year contract with the option of a further 12 months to remain at the Etihad Stadium.

While no details have been released by either club or player, it is thought Barca have persuaded the Germany international to move to Camp Nou with the guarantee of a three-year contract.

Gundogan's impending move to the Spanish champions was revealed on the same day City agreed a £30 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

Kovacic's versatility and experience would help compensate for the loss of the influential Gundogan, whose leadership and knack for scoring crucial goals played a key role in City's success in Pep Guardiola's reign.

Gundogan netted twice in City's FA Cup final victory over Manchester United this season before Guardiola's Premier League champions went on to beat Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

Expand Autoplay Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Champions League. Reuters

Guardiola was a huge admirer of Gundogan, whose six goals goals in his final seven appearances in a City shirt helped them secure a historic treble.

But, given Gundogan's age, City reportedly did not want to match Barcelona's offer and appear to have taken a pragmatic decision to let him leave.

Gundogan has won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and the Champions League at City since joining from Borussia Dortmund for a reported £20m in 2016, making 304 appearances and scoring 60 goals.

Barcelona won La Liga at a canter in 2022/23, finishing 10 points ahead of bitter rivals Real Madrid.

But Xavi's side disappointed in Europe, exiting the Champions League at the group stage for a second successive season and bowing out of the Europa League to Manchester United in a play-off.