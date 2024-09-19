Uefa Champions League: De Bruyne injury doubt for Arsenal after Man City held by Inter Milan

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Kevin de Bruyne will be assessed over the next few days to determine his availability for the blockbuster Premier League match against Arsenal after the Belgian midfielder was withdrawn from Wednesday's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/champions-league/" target="_blank">Uefa Champions League</a> draw with Inter Milan at half time. De Bruyne looked in discomfort after making a run late in the first half. After receiving treatment, he didn't return for the second half and was replaced by Ilkay Gundogan. The game ended in a goalless draw in a rematch of the 2003 final, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/06/10/incredible-manchester-city-complete-treble-with-champions-league-win/" target="_blank">which City won to complete their treble</a>. City host title rivals Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on Sunday. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pep-guardiola/" target="_blank">Guardiola</a> said he didn't know the extent of De Bruyne's injury, but was informed by the club doctor the playmaker could not carry on in the second half. “I didn’t speak with the doctors yet," Guardiola said about De Bruyne's availability for the weekend. "[He will be] assessed tonight, maybe tomorrow. We will have more info tomorrow.” De Bruyne endured an injury-disrupted campaign last season when he was sidelined from August to January with a hamstring problem. He returned to help the club secure a record fourth straight English title. He has started every game this season and scored in City's 4-1 win against Ipswich Town last month. Without De Bruyne, City failed to find a breakthrough against Inter and were shut out at home in the Champions League for the first time since a 0-0 draw with Sporting Lisbon in March 2022. It was only the second time in all competitions since then that Guardiola's team failed to score at home – the other coming in a goalless with Arsenal in the league in March. City extended their unbeaten home run in European games to 32, dating back to a 2-1 loss to Lyon in 2018. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/erling-haaland/" target="_blank">Erling Haaland</a> has looked unstoppable this season with nine goals in his first four games before Wednesday's match, but that run was snapped by Inter with the Norway striker stuck on 99 goals for City. “They are masters of defending deep," Guardiola said. "They help each other unbelievably so you cannot expect to create a lot of chances. We created some chances. “We played much better than two years ago in the final of the Champions League. I like everything from my team today. We would prefer to win but still seven games, see what happens.” Paris Saint-Germain looked as if they would also have to settle for a point against <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/18/gironas-first-champions-league-adventure-has-its-roots-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">European debutants Girona</a> until a goalkeeping blunder from Paulo Gazzaniga in the 90th minute resulted in Nuno Mendes' cross squirming through his grasp and handed the French champions victory. "It was a difficult game, they're a team that plays well with the ball," Mendes told Canal Plus. "I was surprised [by the goal]. The goalkeeper was there and it got through." Last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/06/01/champions-league-final-real-madrid-strike-late-to-beat-borussia-dortmund/" target="_blank">beaten by Real Madrid in the final</a>, had English winger Jamie Gittens to thank as the 20 year old came off the bench and scored twice in a 3-0 win at Club Brugge. Serhou Guirassy added a stoppage-time penalty for his first Dortmund goal since arriving in the summer from Stuttgart. Celtic began in style by thrashing Slovan Bratislava 5-1 in Glasgow, winning their opening game in the Champions League for the first time in 13 attempts. Liam Scales' powerful header put Celtic ahead and the hosts struck again through Kyogo Furuhashi early in the second half before Arne Engels converted a penalty for 3-0. Kevin Wimmer pulled one back with a fine strike for the Slovak champions, who came through four rounds of qualifying, but Celtic pulled away with further goals from Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah. "It's a fantastic night," Celtic captain Callum McGregor told TNT Sports. "I hope the supporters enjoyed it because the manager and players did. This is the next level for the group in terms of growth and development." Bologna drew 0-0 at home to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Italian team's first Champions League match. Lukasz Skorupski saved an early penalty from Shakhtar's Georgiy Sudakov. Sparta Prague swept Red Bull Salzburg aside 3-0 with goals from Kaan Kairinen, Victor Olatunji and Qazim Laci, as the Czech champions won for the first time in the competition proper since 2003.