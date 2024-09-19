Kevin de Bruyne pulled up with an injury during Manchester City's Champions League match against Inter Milan. AP
Uefa Champions League: De Bruyne injury doubt for Arsenal after Man City held by Inter Milan

English champions settle for a point in their opening game as PSG leave it late to beat Girona

The National

September 19, 2024

