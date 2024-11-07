Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski continued his goal-scoring form in the Champions League on Wednesday. Reuters
Sport

Football

Uefa Champions League: Lewandowski extends Barcelona's red-hot form as Arsenal suffer 'very difficult' defeat

Mikel Arteta's team lose to Inter Milan after two contentious penalty decisions

The National

November 07, 2024

