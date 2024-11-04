Dani Olmo celebrates scoring Barcelona's third goal against Espanyol. Getty Images
Dani Olmo shines for Barcelona as Diego Simeone's son Giuliano scores first goal for Atletico Madrid

Barca extend lead at the top of table as teams come to terms with devastating floods in Spain

The National

November 04, 2024

