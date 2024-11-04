Dani Olmo shines for Barcelona as Diego Simeone's son Giuliano scores first goal for Atletico Madrid

Dani Olmo enjoyed a fine return to the starting line-up as La Liga leaders <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/barcelona/" target="_blank">Barcelona </a>defeated Espanyol 3-1, extending their unbeaten run over their local rivals to 27 games. A first-half double from Olmo and a goal from Raphinha made it another big win for Barca, who a week ago had <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/27/barcelona-ratings-v-real-madrid-lewandowski-9-raphinha-8-yamal-8/" target="_blank">routed Real Madrid 4-0</a> in the clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu. Barcelona are now nine points ahead of arch rivals Real Madrid, whose <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/01/barcelona-look-to-open-huge-gap-as-real-madrid-match-in-valencia-postponed-due-to-deadly-flooding/" target="_blank">game at Valencia on Saturday was postponed </a>because of the deadly floods that killed more than 200 people in southern Spain. Olmo scored a double on his return to the starting line-up after hurting his right hamstring in September against Girona. He had come off the bench in the team's wins against Bayern Munich in the Uefa Champions League and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/27/barcelona-ratings-v-real-madrid-lewandowski-9-raphinha-8-yamal-8/" target="_blank">Madrid in the league</a>. Barca could have kept another clean sheet but Javi Puado scored for Espanyol, who were unlucky to have two goals chalked off by VAR for marginal offsides. "I'm back, enjoying it, playing, winning, and I want more," Olmo told DAZN. "We're going little by little, it's very important to keep winning. We've come off a good week. Espanyol weren't going to come here and give us anything but we got the three points, so it's mission accomplished," Olmo added. "We're a side that have a lot of goals, up top and from players in midfield. We decided to play directly and we create a lot of chances in every game." Teenage sensation <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lamine-yamal/" target="_blank">Lamine Yamal</a> crafted the first goal with a fine pass, which Olmo slotted home. Brazilian winger Raphinha lofted the second over Garcia when Marc Casado produced a fine pass which split Espanyol's defence. Olmo added his second with a powerful low drive but after that Barcelona were frustrated as Espanyol battled well. Barcelona winger Ferran Torres wrote on social media that he did not want to watch the game at the stadium because of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/11/02/spain-to-carry-out-largest-military-operation-in-peacetime-after-deadly-floods/" target="_blank">devastation caused by the floods</a>. "I totally understand that, it was normal," said manager Hansi Flick, who suggested on Saturday the whole round of fixtures should have been postponed. "There are things that are more important than football, he chose that and it's normal." <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/atletico-madrid/" target="_blank">Atletico Madrid</a> eased to a 2-0 win over Las Palmas and moved third position, with coach Diego Simeone's son Giuliano netting his first goal for the club. Atletico coach Diego had said there was "no sense" in playing La Liga matches this weekend because of the floods, but his team secured a comfortable victory. The hosts took the lead after 37 minutes when Nahuel Molina's long ball found Giuliano darting in behind the defence. The striker burst into the box and swept the ball into the far corner. "I'm very happy for my first goal for Atletico but we can't ignore everything that's happening in Valencia, all the victims there. I send my support and strength to them," said Giuliano. Diego said he was happy to be back to winning ways in the league after a loss at Real Betis last weekend and lauded his son for his work-rate. "He's working well, he's training well ... it's important for his growth. As long as there is humility, the heart always responds," Diego said, giving credit to Molina's pass that led to Giuliano's goal. "We are happy, we needed a match that would give us a good feeling. We were able to take the game where we wanted and we were able to win a necessary and important match." The veteran manager made it clear he did not see Giuliano any differently from other players in his squad. "He did what he had to do, that's why he is at Atletico. He has a responsibility that has no name, they are footballers ... those who run play and those who run less, play less," he added. "The club didn't spend money to buy a son, he is a boy who was in the youth academy ... we believe he can help. He will have good games and bad games, but for sure he has what it takes."