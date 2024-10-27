Barcelona ratings v Real Madrid: Lewandowski 9, Raphinha 8, Yamal 8

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/barcelona/" target="_blank">Barcelona </a>manager Hansi Flick said he was proud of his players after they crushed Real Madrid 4-0 on Saturday, handing their fierce rivals their first defeat in 42 La Liga games and clinching the first clasico win for the Catalans since March 2023. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/26/lewandowski-v-mbappe-barcelona-striker-shows-he-is-still-a-force-to-be-reckoned-with-in-la-liga/" target="_blank">Robert Lewandowski</a> was in vintage form as he struck twice in three minutes. Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and Raphinha completed the rout, while Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe had two goals ruled out for offside on a frustrating first clasico appearance for Los Blancos, who now trail league leaders Barcelona by six points. Mbappe was consistently outsmarted by the visitors' high defensive line at the Santiago Bernabeu where the mood dampened as Barcelona hit four second half goals. Flick said that he was delighted with a victory that wrapped Barca's remarkable week where they also <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/24/hes-a-freak-man-city-laud-erling-haaland-after-spectacular-goal-in-win-over-sparta/" target="_blank">thrashed Bayern Munich 4-1 </a>in the Champions League on Wednesday. "I'm delighted to be working at Barcelona and to live in Barcelona. It's a fantastic job, I'm very happy. We have played a fantastic game and I am so proud," Flick, who has guided the team to 10 wins from 11 La Liga games, said. While Real dominated proceedings early on, Lewandowski scored a quick-fire second-half double to set the leaders on course for a commanding win. Despite the feeling they were on the attack, Madrid only produced one legal shot in the first half, with Vinicius Junior dragging into the side-netting when he tried to catch Pena out at the near post. "We pressed better with and without the ball. We had more possession and that's why the game changed," Flick said. "The defensive effort was key. We have trained a lot how to defend with a high line and on how we want to press on the ball. It's also important not to leave spaces when you play Real Madrid because they have incredible players." Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said his players lost their energy after the opening two goals. "We played a first half with intensity, we could have scored (but) we lacked some accuracy," said Ancelotti. "When they scored they hit two goals that took all of our energy away, we took more risks at the back and they found a lot more chances on the counter attack. "For 60 minutes we competed very well and we have to forget the last 30." Player ratings for Barcelona can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.