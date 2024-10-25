Roberto Mancini leaves role as Saudi Arabia manager after 14 months

Roberto Mancini has left his role as Saudi Arabia manager after 14 months in charge having reached a "joint agreement" to end his contract early, the Saudi Football Federation announced. Former Inter Milan and Manchester City coach Mancini <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/08/28/new-saudi-arabia-manager-roberto-mancini-our-target-is-to-win-asian-cup-2023/" target="_blank">signed a lucrative four-year deal</a> to become Saudi manager in August last year, weeks after leaving the Italy national team, but his time with the Green Falcons was fraught with problems. The Italian, 59, managed just seven wins in 18 matches – a disappointing return for one of the giants of Asian football – to leave Saudi Arabia playing catch-up in their bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the United States. Mancini leaves with a win percentage of just under 39 per cent. By comparison, the Italian's predecessor Herve Renard won 20 of his 45 games in charge (44.4%) and arguably took charge of more challenging matches having led Saudi Arabia during the 2022 World Cup, where they secured the most famous victory in their history by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/11/22/al-dawsari-saudi-arabia-beat-argentina-stunner/" target="_blank">beating eventual champions Argentina 2-1</a> in their opening group game. "The Saudi Football Federation announces that it has reached an agreement to terminate the contract of national team coach Roberto Mancini and confirms that the name of the new coach will be announced within days," the statement said. Mancini, who led Italy to the Euro 2020 title during a trophy-laden career, saw his relationship with the Saudi fans strained by the end of his tenure. He was jeered off the pitch following the most recent result – a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/16/roberto-mancini-demands-more-responsibility-from-saudi-arabia-players-after-draw-with-bahrain/" target="_blank">goalless home draw against Bahrain</a> which leaves Saudi Arabia third in Group C of the third round of World Cup qualifying, five points behind leaders Japan and level with Australia, whom they next face in a pivotal match in Melbourne on November 14. Mancini frequently <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/09/roberto-mancini-concerned-by-lack-of-minutes-for-saudi-arabia-players-in-saudi-pro-league/" target="_blank">complained about the lack of minutes</a> many of his squad was seeing at their clubs following the influx of foreign talent into the Saudi Pro League, and urged his players to take more responsibility amid mounting criticism of his leadership. Mancini's first game in charge was a 2-1 friendly defeat to Costa Rica in September last year and he went winless for the first four games before securing a second-round World Cup qualifying victory over Pakistan. He was in charge for the 2023 Asian Cup, where Saudi Arabia were defeated on penalties by South Korea in the Round of 16. The Italian received criticism for leaving the game before Korea had taken their final penalty, for which he later apologised. After three games of the Asian World Cup qualifying third round, Saudi Arabia have lost at home to Japan and been held to away and home draws by Indonesia and Bahrain having opened with a win away to China. Only the top two teams from each group are guaranteed places at the 2026 World Cup. After the draw against Bahrain, Yasser Al Misehal, the president of the Saudi Football Federation, said any decision about Mancini's future would be made after careful consideration and will not be based on any emotional factors. "We cannot evaluate at the present time, especially in a time of anger and sadness," he said last week. "We cannot evaluate and take opinions in this situation. God willing, we will sit with the technical management on Wednesday, and God willing, nothing but good will happen. "I did not make any decision regarding the coach's fate, but we will study all matters. Give us a few days, and God willing, after that, nothing but good will happen."