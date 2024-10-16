Roberto Mancini demands more 'responsibility' from Saudi Arabia players after draw with Bahrain

Saudi Arabia <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/15/roberto-mancini-feeling-heat-of-saudi-arabias-misfiring-world-cup-qualification-campaign/" target="_blank">manager Roberto Mancini </a>has demanded his players take more responsibility after a goalless draw with Bahrain on Tuesday continued their disappointing 2026 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/world-cup-2022/" target="_blank">World Cup</a> qualifying campaign. For the second time in four matches since the start of the third-round qualification stage, Al Hilal winger Salem Al Dawsari missed a decisive penalty, his latest attempt saved in the 20th minute by Bahrain goalkeeper Ebrahim Lutfallah. Al Dawsari also had a spot-kick saved against Indonesia when the Green Falcons were held to a 1-1 draw. Tuesday's result leaves Saudi Arabia third in Group C on five points, level with Australia in second and fourth-placed Bahrain, having won one, drawn two, and lost one of their matches so far. Group leaders Japan are five points clear. Only the top two teams from each group earn direct qualification to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/02/16/fifa-world-cup-2026-venues-capacity-schedule-usa-mexico-canada/" target="_blank">2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the United States</a>. Those who place third and fourth will be split into two groups of three teams each. The sides will play against each other once in a centralised venue, with the winners of each group qualifying for the World Cup. "I think we deserved to win this game," Mancini told reporters on Tuesday night. "We improved a lot as a team but we didn't score. We have some problems in attack because even if we change the strikers, we don't score. "The problem is we don't score. If we miss penalties every game it's a big problem. If we score the penalty probably we win this game two- or three-nil." Mancini, one of the highest-paid managers in world football, has come under increasing pressure for his team's run of results. Since taking charge in August 2023, the Italian has overseen 21 matches, winning just nine – a disappointing return for one of the giants of Asian football. Frustration among the fans at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium was evident at the final whistle, with footage circulating on social media of supporters waving away Mancini, who appeared to respond by dismissing their taunts. "It is easy to blame the coach for a loss or a draw, but there is a responsibility on the players to perform and perform at a stronger level," Mancini said. "Salem Al Dawsari, Firas Al Brikan and Abdullah Radif must work better in the coming period, especially since we have young players who do not participate with their clubs. "I included all the attackers, but we did not score goals. If we had scored the penalties against Indonesia and Bahrain, we would have had nine points. I am not afraid of the dismissal decision." Yasser Al Misehal, the president of the Saudi Football Federation, refused to be drawn into speculation regarding Mancini's future as manager and insisted any decisions would be made after careful consideration. "We cannot evaluate at the present time, especially in a time of anger and sadness," he said. "We cannot evaluate and take opinions in this situation. God willing, we will sit with the technical management on Wednesday, and God willing, nothing but good will happen. "I did not make any decision regarding the coach's fate, but we will study all matters. Give us a few days, and God willing, after that, nothing but good will happen." Saudi Arabia next face a crucial trip to Australia on November 14 before travelling to Indonesia four days later.