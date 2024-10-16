Roberto Mancini has won nine of his 21 matches since taking charge of the Saudi Arabia national team. Reuters
Sport

Football

Roberto Mancini demands more 'responsibility' from Saudi Arabia players after draw with Bahrain

Green Falcons continued their disappointing World Cup qualification campaign with a stalemate in Jeddah

Jon Turner

October 16, 2024

