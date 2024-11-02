Members of the military work to clear mud and debris in the town of Catarroja on Saturday. AFP
Spain to carry out largest military operation in peacetime after deadly floods

More soldiers and police to be sent to Valencia to help with rescue operations, as the death toll rises to 211

Lemma Shehadi
November 02, 2024