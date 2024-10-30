More than 50 people die in flash floods in Spain

At least 51 people have died in flash floods in south-east <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/spain/" target="_blank">Spain</a>, authorities in Valencia said on Wednesday. Flash floods swept away cars, turned village streets into rivers and disrupted rail lines and motorways after torrential rain on Tuesday that affected large parts of southern and eastern Spain. Spain's state weather agency Aemet declared a red alert in Valencia, with some areas such as Turis and Utiel recording 200mm of rainfall. Videos shared on social media overnight appeared to show people trapped by the floodwaters, with some climbing into trees to avoid being swept away. Police and rescue services used helicopters to lift people from their homes and cars. Carlos Mazon, the regional leader of Valencia, said some people remained isolated in inaccessible locations. More than 1,000 soldiers from Spain’s emergency response units were deployed to the devastated areas. “First toll carried out by the different security and emergency forces: provisional number of dead victims at 51 people,” the regional emergency services wrote on X, adding that bodies were being identified. Spain has experienced similar autumn storms in recent years. It is still recovering from a severe drought earlier this year. Scientists say increased episodes of extreme weather are likely linked to climate change. Storms are forecast to continue through Thursday, according to Spain’s national weather service. <i>This is a developing story …</i>