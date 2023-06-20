King Abdullah II and King Felipe attend East Africa security meeting in Cordoba

Jordan's King Abdullah II and Spain's King Felipe co-chaired a meeting in Cordoba of African and western security officials to discuss ways to counter terrorism in East Africa, Jordanian official television said.

The meeting on Tuesday was part of the so-called Aqaba Process, a counter-terrorism forum founded in 2015 by King Abdullah, who is on an official visit to Spain.

Spain is a member of Nato while Jordan, which hosts US military bases as part of a defence pact with Washington, considers itself a leading ally in America's efforts against extremism.

“Efforts currently under way to combat terrorism and extremism were discussed, and how to strengthen co-ordination between the different initiatives in East Africa to curb the spread of terrorist groups,” state television said.

Among the attendees were senior officials from Mauritania, Rwanda, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Ghana, Niger, and Nigeria, as well as the United States, Europe, East Asia and Latin America.

Previous meetings of the group were hosted by the US, Germany and Indonesia, as well as Jordan, among other nations.

King Abdullah separately met on Tuesday with Michael Langley, head of the United States Africa Command, the television reported.