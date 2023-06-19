Queen Rania goes for elegance in sleek Dior dress on official visit to Spain

Less than a month after wowing the world with the embroidered black Dior gown she wore for Crown Prince Hussein's wedding with Princess Rajwa, Queen Rania of Jordan has once again picked the French label for her first official trip since the grand celebrations on June 2.

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II are in Spain for an official visit to attend the meeting of the Aqaba Process that will be held in Cordoba, a city in Andalusia, on Tuesday. The Jordanian royals were accompanied on the trip by their youngest son, Prince Hashem.

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan with King Felipe VI of Spain, Spain's Queen Letizia and Jordan's Prince Hashem before a reception and lunch at the Royal Palace in Madrid. Reuters

Ahead of the meeting, Queen Rania joined Queen Letizia of Spain for a visit to the National Heritage's workshop in Madrid on Monday. Wearing a sleek dark blue Dior long-sleeve dress with butterfly and flower motifs on the waist as well as embroidery around the neck, Queen Rania paired her look with a Fendi shoulder bag and suede pumps by Manolo Blahnik.

Equally glamorous was Queen Letizia, who chose a pink jacquard dress by designer Diego Estrada, finishing off her look a pair of fuchsia Carolina Herrera pumps.

The two royals then joined their husbands, King Abdullah II and Spanish King Felipe VI, as well other dignitaries for lunch at the Royal Palace in Madrid. Prince Hashem also attended the lunch.

The Aqaba Process is an initiative launched in 2015 by King Abdullah to enhance the co-ordination and exchange of information among participants to counter terrorism and extremism. Meetings have been held in different countries over the years.