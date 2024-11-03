Pressure mounts on Steven Gerrard after Al Ettifaq suffer another defeat in SPL

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/07/10/steven-gerrard-reveals-three-key-reasons-for-joining-saudi-pro-league-side-al-ettifaq/" target="_blank">Steven Gerrard </a>had another difficult outing as manager in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-pro-league/" target="_blank">Saudi Pro League</a> as Al Ettifaq suffered a demoralising defeat at home against Al Qadisiyah. On Saturday, first-half goals from Gaston Alvarez and Julian Quinones handed Gerrard's team their fourth defeat in the league from nine games, pushing them down to 11th position in the standings. Murmurs around Liverpool great <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/08/15/steven-gerrard-hopes-to-grow-and-evolve-at-al-ettifaq/" target="_blank">Gerrard's future in Saudi football </a>have been growing louder. Reports emerged of discontent over his team's performances which Gerrard recently addressed. "On the back of recent results in my position you are always aware of disappointment from fans. I have to take that responsibility on my shoulders," Gerrard had said. "That is what I will do and continue to fight and work to improve the recent results. I don't react, change or get overly concerned about social media or anyone on the outside of Ettifaq's opinion. My priority is this club." "I meet (club chief) Mr Hatem (Al Misehal) after every game and we talk football, where it is a win, loss or draw. We have fantastic support, myself, the staff and the players from the management team. "We did meet but we meet after every single game." However, the latest result is sure to add pressure on Gerrard and team management. After the defeat to Al Qadisiyah, Gerrard was jeered by the home crowd. Following the loss, Gerrard accepted blame for the latest setback. "We conceded the first goal from a set piece. Previously, we used to defend better from set pieces. The second goal was scored by a young player. The player is young, and I bear responsibility for the second goal. I bear full responsibility for using a young player in defence, as he has little experience," Gerrard said after the match. What has added to the drama is speculation about the possibility of an opening at Scottish club Rangers, where manager Philippe Clement is also under pressure after a poor start to the season. Gerrard had earlier agreed a contract extension at Al Ettifaq until at least 2027. Also, Gerrard kicked up a storm recently on a podcast where he seemed to suggest that he arranged team training sessions in a way that allows him to watch Liverpool matches. Gerrard issued a clarification saying that his loyalty remains with Ettifaq. "I want to make it abundantly clear my priority is Ettifaq, I have a contract with Ettifaq and I am in a real privileged position," he said.