Hernan Crespo sacked six months after guiding Al Ain to AFC Champions League title

Al Ain have sacked <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hernan-crespo/" target="_blank">Hernan Crespo</a> only six months after the Argentine guided the UAE club to the AFC Champions League title. The Garden City club acted a day after suffering a heavy<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/06/al-nassr-v-al-ain-cristiano-ronaldo-ends-mini-goal-drought-as-saudi-side-thump-asian-champions/" target="_blank"> 5-1 defeat to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr</a> in the rebranded AFC Champions League Elite that left Al Ain bottom of the West Asia group after four games. "The outcome of this season was not in line with our ambitions," the club said in a statement. "While we thank coach Crespo and his technical staff for their efforts and professionalism, the recent performances have fallen short of what we believe this team is capable of." Crespo, 49, took over in November last year and in May led <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-ain-football-club/" target="_blank">Al Ain</a> to victory over Japan's Yokohama F Marinos in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/05/26/master-and-apprentice-how-hernan-crespo-and-soufiane-rahimi-created-history-for-al-ain/" target="_blank">two-legged final of the Champions League</a>. It bookended a fairytale run that also saw Al Ain eliminate Saudi giants <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/03/11/ronaldo-and-al-nassr-pay-penalty-as-al-ain-secure-shoot-out-victory-in-champions-league/" target="_blank">Al Nassr</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/04/24/al-ain-al-hilal-acl/" target="_blank">Al Hilal</a> on their way to clinching a second continental crown. However, the former Chelsea and Inter Milan star's side have been on a poor run of form since late September, the final straw being Tuesday's heavy away defeat to the Saudi side Al Nassr. Ronaldo scored once in the rout. They have also had a poor start to their UAE Pro League campaign and are eighth in the 14-team table. Al Ain have eight points from five matches and are 10 points adrift of leaders Shabab Al Ahli. The timing of the announcement has left many fans and observers questioning who will step in to fill the void left by Crespo. There should be no shortage of suitors. Al Ain are one of the UAE's most decorated club with 14 league titles, a record, seven President's Cups and two League Cups. They are the only Emirati side to win the Asian Champions League having first clinched the trophy in 2001 when it was known as the GCC Champions Cup.