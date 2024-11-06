Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal in a comfortable 5-1 win over Al Ain. Reuters
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal in a comfortable 5-1 win over Al Ain. Reuters

Sport

Football

Al Nassr v Al Ain: Cristiano Ronaldo ends mini goal drought as Saudi side thump Asian champions

Portuguese scores for the first time in three matches as Nassr beat Al Ain 5-1 in AFC Champions League Elite

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

November 06, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today