Manchester United assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy has left the club after a short and successful spell as interim manager. EPA
Sport

Football

Ruud van Nistelrooy leaves Manchester United as Ruben Amorim shakes up backroom staff

Portuguese head coach expected to bring in his own people from previous club Sporting

The National

November 12, 2024

