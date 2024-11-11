Ruben Amorim signed of his career as Sporting head coach with a 4-2 win over Braga. AFP
Sport

Football

Ruben Amorim ready for 'difficult' task at Man United as visa issue delays start to life at Old Trafford

Portuguese coach signed off as Sporting manager with a 4-2 victory over his former club Braga on Sunday

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

November 11, 2024

