Ruben Amorim ready for 'difficult' task at Man United as visa issue delays start to life at Old Trafford

Ruben Amorim's tenure as new <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/" target="_blank">Manchester United</a> manager could be delayed as the Portuguese is still waiting on a work permit from the UK government, according to reports. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ruben-amorim/" target="_blank">Amorim</a>, 39, signed off as Sporting manager with a 4-2 victory over his former club Braga on Sunday, a result that leaves the Lisbon club top of the Primeira Liga. He is set to arrive in England on Monday, although several media outlets reported that he is still waiting for his work permit to be processed. It means the Portuguese cannot <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/01/manchester-united-confirm-appointment-of-ruben-amorim-as-next-manager/" target="_blank">officially start at Old Trafford</a> until he is issued with a visa, which has been the process since the United Kingdom left the European Union in 2020. But, having brought his four-year stay at Sporting to an end, Amorim has already moved on to the test which lies ahead in the Premier League. “I won’t become a different person. I know I’ll be fine. Whether it’s three months or 10 years, I know I’ll be fine. I’m fully aware of what’s important in life,” he told Sport TV. “Whatever comes, will come. I really want to win. I’ll be in a better mood if I win, more upset if I lose. I certainly won’t lose my essence, I’d sooner lose my coaching career. “It’s going to be difficult, I’m not under any illusions. But it’s what it has to be.” Due to the international break, Amorim's first game in charge will be away to Ipswich Town on November 24. United secured a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/10/manchester-united-thrash-leicester-to-hand-ruud-van-nistelrooy-perfect-farewell/" target="_blank">3-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday</a> under the guidance of Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was put in temporary charge following <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/29/nowhere-near-good-enough-ten-hag-had-to-go-after-losing-backing-of-man-united-fans-players-and-bosses/" target="_blank">Erik ten Hag's dismissal</a> on October 28. It moved United up to 13th in the Premier League, but Amorim is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/06/new-man-united-manager-ruben-amorim-says-club-starting-from-a-lower-level-than-man-city/" target="_blank">under no illusion</a> at the size of the task facing him to restore the Red Devils to former glories. In his post-match press conference, Amorim added: “I feel ready for the new challenge. I’m not naive, I know it’s going to be very different, very difficult. “I’m at peace now, I can focus on my new job and I’m looking forward to starting tomorrow. “I know it will be difficult to reproduce what I have here anywhere else, but there are other places with different exposure and pressure.” Amorim apologised to Sporting fans for leaving them now with the team six points clear at the top of the table. “I’m sorry for this decision in the middle of the season but I felt it was my time and my path. I need to be fully committed,” he added. Amorim will be unable to start coaching until he receives his visa but he will be able to visit Carrington for meetings in the meantime. United sources expect the visa process to be concluded promptly. The composition of his backroom team has yet to be confirmed but the incoming head coach has said he will be bringing in some of his own staff. It is unclear whether <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/04/ruud-van-nistelrooy-willing-to-help-new-man-united-boss-ruben-amorim-after-overseeing-chelsea-draw/" target="_blank">Van Nistelrooy</a>, who returned to the club in the summer as assistant to Ten Hag and has a contract until 2026, will remain at United.