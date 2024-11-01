Ruben Amorim is set to remain charge of Sporting Lisbon for their next three matches, including a Champions League clash at home to Manchester City. Reuters
Sport

Football

Manchester United confirm appointment of Ruben Amorim as next manager

Portuguese coach signs two-and-a-half year deal and will take charge of Premier League club from November 11

Gareth Cox

November 01, 2024

